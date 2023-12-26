Here’s a look back at Rhode Island Report’s most interesting podcasts of 2023

The Rhode Island Report will continue to tell Rhode Island’s biggest stories and ask hard questions in the new year.

We addressed reports of antisemitism , Gabe Amo’s historic victory in the First Congressional District, Dr. Ashish Jha discussed the persisting challenges of America’s public health system, and Indigenous chef Sherry Pocknett talked about winning a James Beard Award.

The Rhode Island Report podcast hosted some of the biggest newsmakers of 2023. We talked with state and national leaders, musicians, foodies, professors, and even a reality TV star this year.

Here are five episodes we think you’ll enjoy — you can find more anywhere you get your podcasts. (Or you can click this link to Apple Podcasts to listen and follow for alerts on new episodes)

“Keeping the Memory of Benny’s Alive”

It’s been six years since the last Benny’s closed in Greenville, and people are still talking about their favorite store. The place that sold everything — from bikes to towels, to tires — still holds a special place in many hearts. Now there’s a way to share your memories. We talked to Benny’s co-owner Arnold Bromberg and filmmaker Dante Bellini about a forthcoming documentary about the store, which will include voices from the community.

“Pawtucket Pinball Museum Goes Full Tilt”

We got out of the studio to have some fun — at a pinball museum in Pawtucket. The Electromagnetic Pinball Museum and Restoration opened less than three years ago, but it already has more than 100 working machines, and you can play them all day for just $10. We talked to the founders, checked out the space, and rocked out to Rush while he plays the silver ball.

“Aria Mia Loberti: From Johnston to Hollywood”

The new Netflix series “All the Light We Cannot See,” based on the award-winning novel of the same name, stars a native Rhode Islander with raw talent. Aria Mia Loberti had no acting experience when she auditioned for the role of Marie-Laure LeBlanc, a blind girl who sends secret messages to the Allies during World War II. Loberti, who is is legally blind, joined us to talk about growing up in Johnston, advocating for the blind community, and her sudden rise to stardom.

“Kathrine Switzer: ‘If you want to lift a woman up, show her how to run.’”

More than 50 years ago, Kathrine Switzer made history when organizers of the Boston Marathon tried to push her off the race course. She was the first woman to officially enter and run the race — and a trailblazing figure for legions of women runners who came after her. This fall, she returned to the area to run the Women’s Classic 5K right here in Providence. She joined the podcast with Bob Rothenberg, a former Brown University running coach and one of the race organizers.

“Richard Hatch on Taxes, Trump, and Reality TV”

It’s been more than 20 years since Richard Hatch won the first season of “Survivor.” Since then, the RhodeIslander has embraced his “naked guy” brand and competed in “Celebrity Apprentice,” “Survivor All Stars,” and “The Biggest Loser.” He also served a federal prison sentence for tax evasion. Hatch joined us to talk about who’s catching his eye on this season of “Survivor,” what he thinks of Donald Trump, and what it was like behind bars.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.