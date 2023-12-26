First day of Kwanzaa celebration in Roxbury’s Nubian Square

Jackson said they owed it to their ancestors to pass along stories and lessons from their past to their children.

“We’re here in remembrance of our ancestors, our past,” Benjamin Jackson, one of the drum performers at the event, told the crowd of more than 60 on Tuesday evening.

Dozens of people packed a room at the library in Roxbury’s Nubian Square on Tuesday to celebrate Black heritage and culture during the first day of Kwanzaa.

The seven-day holiday of Kwanzaa runs through Jan. 1. It was created in the 1960s by the scholar Maulana Karenga to uplift and celebrate African-American and Pan-African culture, community, and values.

Advertisement

On Tuesday evening, the scene at the library in Roxbury, located in the heart of Black Boston, was festive and upbeat.

The celebration itself included a call-and-response drum performance and a rendition of the gospel hymn “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” sometimes called “The Black National Anthem.” A kinara, which held seven candles, was lit. There was also a fashion show and a raffle.

And commerce. Vendors sold books, jewelry, handmade bags and clothes, knitted hats, used records, and health products.

Lovely Hoffman, a Roxbury native, sang “A Kwanzaa Song,” which she wrote, she said, because there weren’t enough songs directly tied to the holiday. She quoted the Pan-Africanist Marcus Garvey, saying those who lacked knowledge of their history are like a “tree without roots.” On Tuesday, she encouraged the crowd to join in singing the Swahili lyrics to the tune. Later, she performed her song “My Black is Beautiful.”

“We come here to celebrate who we are,” she said.

During one part of the hour and a half long celebration, Jackson encouraged the crowd to share the names of loved ones who passed away, pouring water into a potted flower plant at the mention of each name.

Advertisement

Safiya Sanyika, who put on and organized the event, said she hoped everyone left with a better understanding of the holiday and emphasized that it was a non-religious celebration. Addressing the crowd, she hailed the seven principles of Kwanzaa, one for each day of the holiday: umoja (unity), kujichagulia (self-determination), ujima (collective work and responsibility), ujamaa (cooperative economics), nia (purpose), kuumba (creativity), and imani (faith).

She said those principles are meant to guide people along their life’s journey. The holiday, she said, “allows individuals to celebrate the rich history and diverse cultural expressions of people of African descent.”

“Kwanzaa is about connecting with the culture, understanding our past, making a plan for the future,” said Sanyika.

Later in the celebration, she added, “At the end of the day we’re all human and we want nothing but a better world.”

Many people celebrate both the Black holiday and Christmas. But for some, like Annetta Dingle-Smith, a Dorchester hair stylist, if she had to choose, the choice is clear. She said she prefers Kwanzaa over Christmas because it deals directly with her heritage without any of the materialism.

“I like to get my family together, cook a good meal, and give them history,” she said before the event kicked off.

Baba Rumas, who was also a speaker at the event, reflected on the gathering after it concluded, saying Tuesday’s event was all about building kinship. That’s in contrast to how Kwanzaa is typically “something that you do at home, it’s personal.”

Advertisement

“When people are willing to take this lesson and bring it to the community so that others can share it outside their home, that’s what extends your community,” he said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.