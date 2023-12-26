Five people displaced after Mattapan house fire

Boston firefighters battled a house fire in Mattapan early Tuesday morning.
At 2:50 a.m. Boston Fire Department officials wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that crews had knocked down the fire at 31 Woodale Ave. and five residents were “displaced but safe.”
No injuries were reported, and the Red Cross was at the scene helping those who were displaced from the fire, officials wrote.
This is a developing news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
Companies arrived to fire showing at 31 Wooddale St in Mattapan. First due companies have the fire knocked down & are searching for extension. 5 residents are displaced but safe. pic.twitter.com/RWlkh4VGct— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 26, 2023
