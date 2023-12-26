New R.I. laws go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024. Here are the ones that will impact you most.

⚓ As Ed Fitzpatrick writes here , the state’s ban on single-use plastic bag goes into effect on Jan. 1.

⚓ The minimum wage moves to $14 per hour (and then $15 on Jan. 1, 2025).

There is less than a week left in the year, so it’s time to start preparing for any new laws that take effect beginning Jan. 1, 2024. Here’s a roundup of some of the most significant ones:

⚓ Juneteenth National Freedom Day (June 19) becomes an official state holiday.

⚓ Landlords can no longer charge potential renters application fees.

⚓The amount of costs for repairs that a tenant may deduct from rent increases from $125 to $500 in the aggregate per year.

Advertisement

⚓ The adaptive reuse of commercial structures, such as mills, factories, hospitals, malls, churches and schools, is now allowed as a permitted use for high density residential developments without the need to go before a municipal planning board for a zone change.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

⚓ You can now vote in a primary election if you are age 17 as long as you are registered to vote and will be 18 by the time of the general election.

⚓ Nurses are allowed to hold a multi-state license enabling them to practice in any of the 41 states belonging to the Nurse Licensure Compact without having to obtain multiple licenses.

⚓ Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PReP) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) HIV-prevention medications are now free and accessible to qualifying patients.

⚓ New and expanded parking lots built with any public funding must include a certain percentage of electric vehicle charging stations.

⚓ The Division of Motor Vehicles can issue a Rhode Island state identification card to residents unable to establish lawful presence in the United States upon proof of proper documentation, similar to what is required with driver privilege cards and permits.

Advertisement

⚓ Rhode Island’s State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) is now repealed and appeals will be made directly to Superior Court. Previously, abutters appealed to Superior Court, under a different standard, while applicant appeals went to SHAB; this amendment allows for a more streamlined appeal process under the same standards for all parties.

⚓ Each state public higher education institution must adopt policies to enable an individual to earn a bachelor’s degree by earning credits through apprenticeships.

⚓ A pilot program to fund projects that build dense, mixed-use development around transit centers like train stations and bus hubs is now in effect. The program will work in concert with the state’s Transit Forward 2040 master plan.

You can check out the full list here.

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, links to interesting stories, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him @danmcgowan.