Where’s all the snow?

Fog hours have been below average for most of 2023.

In spite of the dense fog to start Boxing Day, there’s actually been fewer fog hours this year than is typical with only July exceeding the average.

Our milder-than-average December continues with above-average temperatures forecast right through and into the new year. Fog was a problem earlier today and has continued to linger along the coast.

A new storm system is going to approach later Wednesday into Thursday. As this low pressure area moves near New England, rain will return and it looks like a couple of unsettled days.

Rainfall will be significant, on the order of 3/4 of an inch to an inch and a half, by the time all is said and done Thursday night into early Friday.

Rainfall around an inch is likely on Thursday this week. WeatherBELL

This will continue to build on the above-average rainfall totals we have seen so far this month. It’s likely that both the morning and evening commutes on Thursday are wet, so plan accordingly. Rain arrives in the afternoon Wednesday and lasts much of Thursday.

Rain increases in coverage Wednesday night into Thursday. WeatherBELL

Not only has there not been any significant snow around here, much of the western part of the country is also experiencing below-average snowfall for December. The map below shows other than parts of the southern Rockies, snowfall is below normal in the lower 48.

Snow depth in the mountainous areas of the West is significantly below average to date this year. NCRS

A different perspective also indicates less cover from what we would normally expect in other parts of the Northern Hemisphere.

From Northern New England across the Great Lakes and into the West, snowfall is at a negative departure from average. This is also the case on the other side of the planet, with very little areas of above-average snowfall indicated.

Snowfall is below average in much of the Northern Hemisphere in late December 2023. Rutgers Global Snow Lab/NOAA

The first month of climatological winter is going to go into the books wet, warm, and with less snow than average.

January is likely going to continue this pattern to start, but what happens mid-January and beyond is still a wide-open question. Snow lovers hang in there, there is still time.

Temperatures are forecast to be above average for much of the country for the first week of January. WeatherBELL

I don’t see a change in the pattern at least through the first week of January.

The ensemble forecast, which takes a lot of different model variations, has the potential for some snow, but when these numbers are this low it just means that the pattern is not conducive for the white stuff. Typically when we get into a snowy pattern the ensembles start giving us some sort of indication of a changing pattern.