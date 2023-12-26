Rhode Island’s plastic bag ban begins Jan. 1

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding the public that the law is about to go into effect, noting that 18 of Rhode Island’s 39 cities and towns had already passed similar plastic bag bans. So the new law ensures a uniform and consistent legal standard statewide on plastic bags, the department said.

On Jan. 1, a new law will go into effect, banning retail sales establishments from giving costumers single-use plastic bags. So customers will have to use recyclable paper bags, or bring in their own reusable bags.

PROVIDENCE — For New Year’s, some Rhode Islanders might end up half in the bag, but it better not be a single-use plastic bag.

Advertisement

“Eliminating the retail distribution of single-use plastic bags helps prevent litter and plastic debris from entering Narragansett Bay and our local waters, which are central to the Ocean State’s environment, way of life, and economy,” Department of Environmental Management Director Terry Gray said. “A more sustainable world starts with all of us, and DEM remains committed to promoting sustainability throughout our programs and operations.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

The law was sponsored by Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, and Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, a South Kingstown Democrat.

“From microplastics in our waters to litter on our streets, the negative impacts of plastic pollution are easily seen,” Ruggerio said. “Beyond the many environmental and social benefits of reducing reliance on single-use plastic bags, the Plastic Waste Reduction Act will help save money by reducing the significant recycling and disposal issues that plastic bags pose.”

McEntee said that law will reduce the amount of plastic bags that end up in the Central Landfill, local waters, and as litter. “Rhode Islanders can make a tangible difference in reducing plastic pollution by reminding their family, friends, and neighbors to bring their reusable bags whenever they shop,” she said.

Advertisement

Governor Daniel J. McKee, who signed the bill into law in June, said, “Single-use plastic bags have many environmental impacts on the health of our local waters and wildlife and are a major component of unsightly litter. Keeping our natural spaces clean is everyone’s responsibility and by bringing reusable bags whenever you shop, consumers are protecting our natural heritage and helping keep Rhody litter free.”

Penalties for violation of the law include $100 for the first violation in a calendar year, $200 for the second violation in a calendar year, and $500 for the third and any subsequent violations in a calendar year. Municipalities will keep all penalties they collect.

The law defines “retail sales establishments” to include a retail store, flea market, restaurant, or other food service establishment, but it does not include farmers’ markets, bazaars or festivals run by nonprofits or religious institutions, yard sales, or tag sales.

The law defines “reusable bag” as a bag with handles that are stitched, and is designed for 125 or more reuses, and is made primarily of washable cloth, other durable woven or nonwoven fabric, polyester, polypropylene, or other durable plastic.

And the law defines “single-use plastic checkout bag” as a carryout bag provided to the customer at the point of sale for the purpose of transporting groceries or other retail goods, and that is made from compostable or non-compostable plastic and not specifically designed and manufactured for multiple re-use.

Advertisement

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.