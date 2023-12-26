R.I. shoreline fire district sues to stop path to beach from being opened to public

The Weekapaug Fire District’s suit over a would-be shore access path called Spring Avenue Extension was filed Friday in state Superior Court. It is the latest front in an ongoing battle over shore access in Rhode Island generally, and this 50-foot-wide strip of property in particular. Some in Westerly have pressed the state Coastal Resources Management Council to designate Spring Avenue Extension as a path that the public can use to get to the beach. But the Weekapaug Fire District says the case is clear: The fire district itself owns Spring Avenue Extension, and the broader public has no right to use it.

“This lawsuit is about two things: property rights and abuse of government process for political gain,” Weekapaug Fire District moderator Bob McCann said in an emailed statement. “In Rhode Island, we each decide who gets to use our private property, whether near a park in Pawtucket, near a lake in Burrillville, or near the water in Westerly.”

Spring Avenue Extension – unassuming, impassable, and overgrown with vegetation – is one of the higher-profile instances where disputes over shore access in Rhode Island are still playing out even after passage of landmark legislation in 2023.

The Coastal Resources Management Council, an independent state agency, is currently wrestling with the question of whether the public has the right to use Spring Avenue Extension to get to the shore. In its lawsuit, the Weekapaug Fire District is trying to end that process, which it argues could be “lengthy, wasteful, expensive, duplicative, and otherwise unduly burdensome on the District.” The coastal council, the fire district also argues, has failed to provide a fair process.

The district is also suing Attorney General Peter Neronha, who has sided with shore access advocates for what the district calls “political gain”; the town of Westerly and its officials, which asked CRMC to take up the question of the pathway’s status; and Caroline Contrata, a Westerly resident and shore access advocate who has intervened to designate it as public before the coastal council.

The Coastal Resources Management Council doesn’t create these so-called rights-of-way to get to the shore; instead, it identifies ones that already exist. These determinations also don’t change ownership of a property, but instead codify a public right to use it. These so-called rights-of-way are often streets that were plotted out when neighborhoods were created generations ago but not actually developed. The public’s right to use those paths still remains, even if no asphalt or yellow paint ever went down and even if they remain privately owned.

Identifying whether something is a right-of-way involves digging into archival records and trying to figure out what, for example, a stamp on an old map really means, or trying to figure out what the historic use of a property really was.

Such is the case with Spring Avenue Extension, with both sides pointing to maps, records, and evidence about the history of the public’s use (or non-use) of the path.

Even if Spring Avenue Extension was designated as public tomorrow, the public would not be able to use it, at least not very easily: According to the fire district, it has been impassable since the 1938 hurricane. It has also been blocked by a chain link fence for some time.

In any event, the district argues, access to the same beach is available via a nearby boardwalk that’s open except for nine hours a day in the summer months.

Some shore access advocates, of course, say that’s not enough – those nine hours a day in the summer months are prime time for beachgoing – and consider the swath of beach there emblematic of efforts to exclude the public.

Contrata, the Westerly resident and now a defendant in the lawsuit, has been represented before CRMC by Michael Rubin, who previously served in the attorney general’s office. Rubin has argued in submissions before CRMC that the town did, in fact, accept Spring Avenue Extension. A collection of archival photographs and postcards also “reveals a plethora of public use” of pathways to the beach following the route of Spring Avenue, Rubin has argued in a filing.

In 2008, an attorney hired by the town to look into the issue said land records provided “conflicting evidence for the proposition that [Spring Avenue Extension] is a public/town road or a public right of way to the ocean.”

The Weekapaug Fire District, in its new lawsuit, pushed back on those legal theories and pieces of evidence. It says dozens of witnesses are willing to testify that “throughout many decades, not a single person has used” Spring Avenue Extension. The previous owner always intended to exclude, not include, Spring Avenue Extension as a public road, it says. The town itself, meanwhile, has continued to treat Spring Avenue Extension as a private way, the fire district says.

It is asking for court declarations that it owns Spring Avenue Extension free and clear of any public right-of-way, as well as damages. A specific dollar amount of damages wasn’t given in the lawsuit.

The Weekapaug Fire District was created by the General Assembly in 1937. It’s about one square mile, and has roughly 300 homes and landowners. It can levy taxes and is subject to open records and meetings laws. As the name suggests, the district was originally created in part for fire protection. It now doesn’t directly provide fire protection, although it argues it provides it in a different way – by paying the Misquamicut Fire Department. The payment in 2023 was $90,000.

The lawsuit filed Friday is just the latest move by the Weekapaug Fire District to assert what it believes are its rights. The district is also suing Neronha for not turning over what it believes are public records. It also recently filed a separate lawsuit against the town of Westerly and the coastal council over the status of the so-called Sand Trail, an area nearby.

The district’s lawsuit over Spring Avenue Extension is likely to spark outrage among shore access advocates. It stirred controversy recently when its lawyers sent letters to people who’d donated to an online fundraiser to Contrata to support her efforts before the coastal council.

The way the fire district portrays the situation, though, the outrage is misplaced.

“By filing this suit, we are asking for relief from this abuse of government resources and asking the court to end the posturing and this frivolous action against us,” McCann, the district’s moderator, said in an email.





Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him @bamaral44.