Today in History: December 26, tsunami kills hundreds of thousands in Asia

Birthdays: R&B singer Abdul “Duke” Fakir (The Four Tops) is 88. “America’s Most Wanted” host John Walsh is 78. Country musician Bob Carpenter (The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band) is 77. Funk musician George Porter Jr. (The Meters) is 76. Baseball Hall of Fame catcher Carlton Fisk is 76. Retired MLB All-Star Chris Chambliss is 75. Baseball Hall of Famer Ozzie Smith is 69. Former Democratic Senator Evan Bayh of Indiana is 68. Humorist David Sedaris is 67. Rock musician James Kottak (The Scorpions) is 61. Rock musician Lars Ulrich (Metallica) is 60. Actor Nadia Dajani is 58. Rock singer James Mercer (The Shins; Flake) is 53. Actor-singer Jared Leto is 52. Rock singer Chris Daughtry is 44. Actor Beth Behrs is 38. Actor Kit Harington is 37. Pop singer Jade Thirlwall (Little Mix Actor) is 31.

Today is Tuesday, Dec. 26, the 360th day of 2023. There are five days left in the year.

Advertisement

In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Colonel Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

In 1865, James H. Nason of Franklin, Massachusetts, received a patent for “an improved coffee percolator.”

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first Black boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1917, during World War I, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation authorizing the government to take over operation of the nation’s railroads.

In 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress.

In 1966, Kwanzaa was first celebrated.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, a young woman in an irreversible vegetative state whose case led to a US Supreme Court decision on the right to die, died at a Missouri hospital.

Advertisement

In 1994, French commandos stormed a hijacked Air France jetliner on the ground in Marseille, killing four Algerian hijackers and freeing 170 hostages.

In 1996, six-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

In 2003, an earthquake struck the historic Iranian city of Bam, killing at least 26,000 people.

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

In 2006, former President Gerald R. Ford died in Rancho Mirage, California at age 93.

In 2018, Japan announced that it was leaving the International Whaling Commission in order to resume commercial whale hunts for the first time in 30 years, but said it would no longer go to the Antarctic for annual killings that had been harshly criticized.

In 2021, South African Nobel Peace Prize winner Desmond Tutu died at 90; the retired archbishop had been an uncompromising foe of apartheid and a modern-day activist for racial justice and LGBTQ rights.