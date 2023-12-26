Medfield police issue notice to be on the lookout for ‘Turtleboy’ blogger and ‘hold’ him if seen, prosecutor says

Authorities do not have a warrant for his arrest, Mello added.

Kearney, 42, of Holden, has not been arrested or charged in connection with the notice, known as a BOLO, lawyer Kenneth S. Mello said Tuesday morning.

Police issued a notice Sunday asking law enforcement to be on the lookout for “Turtleboy” blogger Aidan Kearney and to stop and “hold” him if they encounter him, a Norfolk County special prosecutor confirmed on Tuesday.

Television station Boston25 first reported on the lookout notice for Kearney, and Mello confirmed its details: Medfield police issued it shortly after 3 p.m. Dec. 24, Christmas Eve.

The BOLO advises law enforcement recipients of the notice to “stop hold and contact the Medfield Police Department” if they see Kearney.

Medfield Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

Mello said Tuesday morning he and the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office had “not had contact” with Kearney or his lawyer, Timothy J. Bradl, about the BOLO.

Mello declined to comment on the specifics of the notice.

Bradl and the district attorney’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Kearney, the controversial blogger behind the “Turtleboy” website, has been in the news in recent months related to his coverage and activism in connection with the high-profile Karen Read case. Read, 43, of Mansfield, is accused of running over her boyfriend and leaving him for dead in a blizzard in Canton in January 2022.

Kearney on Friday pleaded not guilty on Friday to a 16-count indictment charging him with intimidating witnesses in the Read case.

During a brief hearing Friday in Norfolk Superior Court, Judge Peter B. Krupp released Kearney on personal recognizance, with the next hearing in the case scheduled for Feb. 16.

Mello, the special prosecutor handling Kearney’s prosecution in that case, has said that Kearney “is hiding behind the guise of a journalist, encouraging basically as an activist.”

Bradl has said his client is “allowed to encourage them to speak out against what he sees as corruption, what he sees as mismanagement of the Read case.”

Read has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death in connection with the death of John O’Keefe, a Boston police officer. She has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors allege that she and O’Keefe spent a night out drinking with a group and then went to the Canton home of another Boston police officer for an afterparty, but only O’Keefe got out of the car when they arrived. As Read drove off, she backed into him with her SUV, killing him, prosecutors allege.

Read spotted O’Keefe’s body outside the home around 6 a.m. when she returned with two other women. According to prosecutors, she said “I hit him, I hit him, I hit him,” within earshot of an emergency responder.

But Read’s attorneys have asserted that O’Keefe was beaten inside the home of the other Boston officer, whose dog also attacked O’Keefe before his body was moved outside, essentially framing Read for the killing.

Kearney has championed Read and alleged a coverup by local law enforcement.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Previous Globe material was used in this report.

