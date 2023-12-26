Indictments, infighting and intractable problems: 2023 was quite the year in politics

It was a year bookended by Representative Kevin McCarthy’s rise and then fall from power in the House. In January, the California Republican clinched the speaker’s gavel after 15 rounds of votes. By October, a single round of voting made him the first speaker in history to be bounced from that position. And by December , he announced he was resigning and not coming back to Congress in the New Year.

WASHINGTON—The year before a presidential election tends to be a tablesetter for the election to come.

McCarthy wasn’t the only politician to make inauspicious history this year.

In March, Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be indicted when he was charged with 34 felony counts in New York for allegedly falsifying business records tied to hush money payments to a porn actress. By the summer, 40 counts in federal court had followed related to his alleged concealment of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. In August, his alleged involvement in election interference piled on four more charges. Later that month, Trump was charged with 13 criminal counts in Georgia surrounding his alleged attempt to subvert the 2020 election in that state.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

That’s 91 charges, with most scheduled, so far, to be litigated throughout next year during a presidential campaign in which Trump is the presumptive favorite in the Republican primary.

Speaking of primaries, while Trump declared his intention to run for the presidency again in November 2022 (yes, November 2022 ), a host of other Republicans lined up in the winter and spring of 2023 to challenge him for the nomination. By fall, some—like his former vice president, Mike Pence—had dropped out, and only four contenders polled highly enough to compete in debates: former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Early on, DeSantis seemed to be Trump’s biggest competition for the Republican nomination. But big spending and internal fights have hobbled DeSantis’ campaign and he spent months trying to live up to the initial hype for his candidacy. As he has dropped in the polls, Haley has risen, buoyed by strong debate performances that led to an infusion of donor cash. Still, by the end of the year Trump remained far ahead of his nearest Republican challenger in public polling, potentially setting up a rematch between the former president and the current president that many voters couldn’t want less.

President Biden, for his part, spent the year fighting off speculation he was too old to run and the perception that the economy was sliding into a recession. He toured factories to highlight economic growth, made history by standing on a picket line with striking United Auto Workers, and forgave some student loan debt.

But despite these appeals to working class voters, inflation and high gas prices have paved a particularly tough re-election terrain for him headed into 2024.

And while he didn’t draw serious challengers on the left, he didn’t avoid inter-party battles.

A Biden-supported change in the voting calendar by the Democratic National Committee effectively jettisoned Iowa from its perch as the first caucus state and bumped New Hampshire from its coveted first primary spot in favor of more racially diverse South Carolina, sparking a months-long fracas that ended in hurt feelings. The change has also resulted in a write-in primary effort for Biden in New Hampshire after his campaign announced he would not be on the ballot because the state refused to follow party rules and hold the contest after South Carolina’s.

The war between Israel and Hamas also exposed fissures in the Biden coalition and the Democratic party more broadly, particular among younger voters as the civilian toll in Gaza rose in the weeks after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack. While Biden softened his initial unequivocal support of Israel’s use of force, the left has been adamant that the administration has not done enough to stop the suffering in Gaza.

The Supreme Court’s 2022 decision overturning Roe v. Wade’s right to abortion continued to bring voters out in droves in red and purple states in 2023. A ballot initiative approved in November enshrined abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution and was closely watched around the country as activists in other states—including Florida and Arizona—hope to pattern similar initiatives for the 2024 election. And while abortion rights were not explicitly on the ballot in Virginia’s legislative elections, a pitch from Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin to restrict the procedure there to 15 weeks spurred Democrats to make the issue front and center in their campaigns. The result: the state’s House of Delegates flipped to Democrats, who also held the state senate, denying Youngkin the chance to implement any abortion changes.

A different Youngkin-led initiative, however,continued to have legs around the country in 2023: Parental rights. Under that banner, conservatives pushed school boards to tightened controls on what could be taught or accessed in classrooms. From Florida to Wisconsin, restrictions were put on reading material considered problematic for school-age children. Even communities in blue states like Illinois found school board members challenged as conservatives looked to turn exasperation over COVID-era education loss into policy wins.

Back in Washington, the change seemed constant.

The longest serving member of the Senate, 90-year-old Dianne Feinstein of California, died on Sept. 29, after several months of difficult internal and public debate about whether the legendary lawmaker was still able to serve despite her declining physical and mental condition.

After ousting McCarthy, Republicans went through not one, not two, but three different speaker nominees in as many weeks, finally settling on Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana. Almost immediately, he had rifts to mend and huge decisions to make, among them how to not shut down the government right before the holidays and what to do about Representative George Santos, an ethically challenged Republican from New York.

A House Ethics Committee report that alleged the already federally-indicted Santos “sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit” and used campaign funds on everything from Ferragamo to Only Fans, proved to be the last straw. Santos was expelled from Congress in early December, becoming only the sixth House member to meet that fate.

Johnson’s election to speaker only brought his conference closer to Trump, and one of their final acts of the year was to formally launch an impeachment inquiry into Biden after months of investigating the business dealings of his son, Hunter. Trump had urged the move as retribution during a year in which he continued to break democratic norms and threaten institutions as his court cases proceeded. His public remarks in the final weeks of 2023—like pledging to only be a dictator on the first day of a second term and referring to immigrants as “poisoning the blood of our country,”— as well as recent reports detailing plans to exact revenge on his perceived enemies, point to another toxic campaign where democracy, itself, will again be very much in the balance in the coming year.

And the stakes will be high from the get-go.

In January alone, Republican voters will caucus in Iowa and New Hampshire will holds primaries, while Congress must vote to partially fund the government, decide whether Ukraine and Israel will receive foreign aid and, potentially, come to a bipartisan agreement on how to reform the immigration system.

No pressure.

