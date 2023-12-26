I know what happens to children of war

But even as we mourn the dead, we should keep in mind the living, the survivors. Children are the ultimate victims of wars. Some become orphans overnight or are violently separated from their parents; many are wounded, many lose their homes; all become injured souls. This can also be said of adults, but the specific experience of children is that disaster hits them before the formation of a stable identity that we associate with adulthood, and in the case of the youngest ones, before any conscious sense of self. Researchers can predict with some accuracy the consequences of war trauma on today’s surviving children’s later lives, having many earlier examples to draw on. Alas.

It’s a truism that nothing is more heartbreaking than the death of a child. When that death occurs as the result of a war that upends individual lives from one day to the next, the heartbreak is multiplied, reinforced by outrage and despair. How can these things happen in the 21st century? Didn’t we once say “never again” to senseless slaughter? Whatever side you’re on in the latest version of history gone amok, you cannot help but weep. Israel and Gaza, twin burying grounds for children.

I speak from experience. One day when I was 5 years old, there came a moment when I couldn’t remember my name. My parents and I had survived the fall and winter of that last year of World War II in a villa in the hilly part of Budapest, with false identity papers, pretending to be refugees from southern Hungary where the Soviet Army had already taken charge. My parents had been hired as caretakers by the lady of the house, who didn’t know we were Jews in hiding. At Christmas my mother taught me to sing “O Holy Night,” and every day she reminded me that my name was Mary, on pain of very bad things happening if I ever made a mistake. I assured her I’d be good. Before the villa, around the time of my 5th birthday, I had spent a few weeks by myself on a farm with strangers, feeling totally abandoned, so this masquerade was easy by comparison. In January, when Allied bombings multiplied above Budapest, we were often out of water and electricity; we collected snow to boil and drink.

But now the war was over, it was spring, and we were back in our apartment in the flats of Pest. All the furniture was there, covered with a thick layer of dust blown in through the broken windows. I was no longer Mary, but for a split second I had no idea what my real name was. Everything felt familiar and at the same time strange.

Children who experience early trauma may overcome it by pushing the memory of it below their consciousness. We often hear these days from psychologists about the importance of resilience in children. Resilience involves the ability to “turn the page” on horrific life experiences, to move on and succeed in life.

I was a resilient child. After my family left Hungary (as the result of yet another war, the Cold War), I never thought about those early memories; but in 1984, 35 years after I had closed the door behind me, thinking I would never return, I went back to Budapest with my two sons and that was the beginning of my “unforgetting.” The story of our hiding was the first thing I wrote after my memories came back.

For many years while I was a professor at Harvard, I taught a course on literature of the Holocaust. The reading list included books by Jews who had survived as children in hiding, an impressive number of whom had become world-renowned writers, able to transform their most painful experiences into lasting works of literature. (Think of Aharon Appelfeld or Louis Begley, among others.) One psychological result of their experiences is what I call “split selves,” a difficulty in knowing who or what one is. Among the works on my reading list were two early memoirs by child survivors, Georges Perec’s “W or the Memory of Childhood” and Saul Friedlander’s “When Memory Comes.” These books were published close to 50 years ago, but they still have much to teach us about childhood trauma in war.

Perec and Friedlander had both been young children from immigrant families in France during World War II, and both found themselves as orphans after it. Perec, who grew up to be one of France’s most important 20th-century writers, suffered from serious bouts of depression as a young man. He begins his book with the provocative statement that he has “no childhood memories,” yet he succeeds in creating a work that shows us a traumatized child who escapes into fantasy in order to survive. “W, or the Memory of Childhood” makes inner division into a structural principle, alternating autobiographical chapters about the fragments of memory that Perec retains of his childhood with chapters of a science-fiction novel that is itself broken in two — a highly innovative invention that mirrors the break in Perec’s early life.

Friedlander is a celebrated historian of Nazism, not a novelist. But “When Memory Comes” is a beautifully crafted book that, like Perec’s, is based on inner division, moving back and forth between the war years in France and the 1970s in Israel, with some points in between. Friedlander makes it clear that even though he is established in Israel, with a family and a profession he loves, he doesn’t feel “fully” Israeli any more than he feels “fully” French or anything else. The fact that he wrote the book in French, even after living for many years in Israel, is another kind of split identity.

A certain estrangement from their surroundings appears to be these child survivors’ permanent state of being. I think of this as one of the costs of resilience, including my own; for like all good things in life, resilience comes at a price. A wariness of intimacy and a sense of unstable identity are among the more “benign” consequences of trauma for children in war — at least for the lucky ones who manage to move on. We can imagine far worse consequences for the unlucky ones, those who are maimed, emotionally and perhaps physically, for the rest of their lives.

A generation from now, readers will no doubt be moved by the memoirs of talented writers who are today’s suffering children — in Israel, Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, all the war zones we hoped we’d never see again. We can celebrate their resilience but must deplore its origin. War is a hell no child should have to endure. Any effort to reconstruct the shattered lands after the current wars must take this human damage into account.

Susan Rubin Suleiman is professor emerita of French and comparative literature at Harvard University. Her latest book is the memoir “Daughter of History: Traces of an Immigrant Girlhood.”