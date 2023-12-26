Debating the MCAS ballot question

While 700 students (1 percent of the 70,000 or so high school graduates each year in Massachusetts) do not receive a diploma because they have not passed the 10th-grade MCAS exam, more than 67,000 students, or 96 percent, do receive diplomas by either meeting the minimum academic standard of the exam or satisfying the requirements of one of several alternative paths for those who struggle with exams. (The remaining 3 percent of seniors do not receive a diploma because they have not met their local district requirements for graduation.)

A recent online Globe headline read, “Proposed ballot question to end MCAS graduation requirement gains momentum.” It could as easily have read, “Proposed ballot question to end state validation of a high school diploma for 96 percent of seniors gains momentum.”

The 96% of Mass. students who pass the test should have their achievement validated

The 96 percent of students who meet those modest state graduation requirements should not be denied a state validation of their achievement. That validation is part of the state’s constitutional obligation, as decided by the state Supreme Judicial Court in the 1993 McDuffy v. Secretary of the Executive Office of Education case.

The proposed ballot question to end the MCAS graduation requirement would set aside well-established and respected state standards for high school graduation. We would be left with 300 separate school district determinations, taking the Commonwealth back to the inequities experienced before the successful Education Reform Act of 1993. Why would we go backward in treating all kids fairly?

Joseph Esposito

Bedford

The writer serves in the seat designated for the Massachusetts Business Alliance for Education as a member of the Massachusetts Data Advisory Commission, which was established by the 2019 Student Opportunity Act. The views expressed here are his own.





We need to account for what’s learned and how different districts fare

Regarding the furor over the MCAS, I must admit I’m confused.

The purpose of school is to teach, to impart knowledge. How does one ensure that that knowledge is understood? By testing the students. This happens in all schools on a continual basis.

If the MCAS is designed to test basic knowledge, then why is “teaching to the test” part of the critique? It seems that basic knowledge would be part of the regular curriculum. If not, then either the test or the curriculum is faulty and needs work.

Finally, there does need to be a system that allows comparisons between schools in different ZIP codes. How else to independently assess schools? We all know young families who moved because another town’s schools are thought to be “better.”

MCAS is not perfect. But we shouldn’t abandon good while chasing perfect. It should remain as a graduation requirement.

Kate Murphy

Woburn





She volunteers in a school. She’s seen how much time test prep takes up.

My background is in child development and educational philosophy. I have more than 50 years of teaching experience at various levels, from Head Start to a program for adults returning to school for a bachelor’s degree.

In the last few years I have spent a few hours a week volunteering in one of the Boston Public Schools in middle and high school classes. The students I have worked with are English-language learners. Some are bilingual in speech and comprehension. Others are at varied levels of English.

Much of the work students are assigned is designed to help them gain the skills to pass the MCAS. Teachers need to teach to the test. Certainly some of the test-taking skills the students are learning are helpful, but this leaves little room for creative explorations or inquiry-based learning.

The most recent of the many Globe editorials supporting the MCAS (“Defending the MCAS from evidence-free attacks,” Nov. 13) criticized the teachers union for the research it used in examining the value of the test. The editorial cited research that states students who do well on the MCAS do better economically as adults. My guess is that on the whole, more students who do well come from middle-class families, probably from suburban schools.

I would like to see the Globe embed a member of the editorial board in a Boston public middle or high school for at least three months, spending that time in the classroom observing.

Teachers are, to borrow a phrase, the boots on the ground. They know what is going on, and they give their time, money, hearts, and souls to the teaching of their students. We could all learn a lot from them.

Marjorie Farrell

Milton