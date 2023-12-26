Harvard strains to find other words for ‘plagiarism’

The article “Review sees no plagiarism but academics raise issues” (Page A1, Dec. 13) reported that in the matter of university president Claudine Gay, the Fellows of Harvard College “found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” One of the most important educational lessons to be taught at any level, and certainly by graduate school, is that of academic integrity. It does not come with a statement after the fact of one’s scholarly integrity, and, the Fellows’ statement notwithstanding, it is not “proactive” to, after the fact, insert quotation marks and citations.

Deborah Fraioli

Newton