How the Supreme Court could address racial disparities in the criminal legal system

These outcomes reveal a structural flaw with the criminal punishment system: It entrenches racial subordination and perpetuates a racial caste system. A constitutional response is long overdue. Courts should strictly scrutinize punishments that disproportionately impact Black people and other historically subordinated groups.

Black and brown people are treated more harshly in the criminal legal system than white people convicted of similar crimes. This is not news. Studies since the 1970s have consistently shown that Black people receive harsher punishment than white people, particularly if their victims are white. Recent studies confirm this . And because punishment often comes with permanent civil consequences — voter disenfranchisement and disqualification from types of employment, public housing, public benefits, and even jury service — it strangles the political and economic participation of these groups.

The current Eighth Amendment doctrine, which prevents the courts from imposing cruel and unusual punishment, does not fix the real issues within the criminal legal system — instead, it simply bans punishments that are extreme outliers. Lawyers and legal scholars point to the Supreme Court’s 1987 decision in McCleskey v. Kemp as a critical turning point in Eighth Amendment interpretation. In a 5-4 decision, the court rejected the notion that racial bias in Georgia death sentences violated the Eighth Amendment, noting that the idea “throws into serious question the principles that underlie our entire criminal justice system.” McCleskey’s legacy has been an Eighth Amendment that lacks relevance in the modern era, where nearly half of the people sentenced to more than 50 years in prison are Black.

A growing number of legal scholars have turned to antisubordination theory as a way to interpret constitutional rights. Most closely associated with the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment, antisubordination theory requires the court to strictly scrutinize government actions that decrease the political and economic power of minority groups while granting judicial deference to those that adversely impact the majority. Put another way, courts are empowered to strike down laws that perpetuate racial caste and uphold laws that dismantle it.

The Eighth Amendment is a good candidate for an antisubordination interpretation. Like the Equal Protection Clause, the text of the Eighth Amendment is famously vague. Because no historical or scholarly consensus exists concerning the meaning of the words “cruel and unusual,” the Supreme Court must define them as legal doctrine. In doing so, the court has a history of pulling threads of 14th Amendment doctrine into the Eighth Amendment. The Reconstruction Congress, which enacted the 14th Amendment and made the Bill of Rights applicable to the states, was particularly motivated by the desire to prevent the disparate punishment that southern states had begun inflicting on newly freed men and women.

The court has emphasized the importance of fairness and equity — typically 14th Amendment values — in the administration of punishment, outlawing arbitrary death sentences and restricting the imposition of extreme punishment on vulnerable groups. The Eighth Amendment governs the ultimate power imbalance: the power of the government to inflict violence on its citizens — often its most vulnerable. More than any other government action, unrestrained punishment has the potential to entrench social stratification and group subordination.

An Antisubordination Eighth Amendment is a possible solution that would require courts to strictly scrutinize racially disparate punishments on the basis that they are unusual in application. These punishments are unusual because they rely on race: a characteristic that is arbitrary for sentencing purposes but which is uniquely meaningful to American social stratification. The government would be required to justify these unusual punishments by asserting that they serve a compelling government interest. The Supreme Court would then have to assess whether the punishment constituted the least restrictive means to advance the government’s stated goal. Punishments that are deemed more restrictive than necessary are unconstitutionally cruel. Unlike the court’s current jurisprudence, which gives special treatment to capital punishment, an Antisubordination Eighth Amendment would apply to all punishments — including those with civil consequences — that entrench racial subordination. This would serve as a necessary corrective to the worst structural harm of the criminal punishment system.

An Antisubordination Eighth Amendment may not resonate with the current Supreme Court. Most of these justices have embraced originalism — believing that the meaning of the Constitution was fixed in time at the Founding and thus is not responsive to modern insights or values — and many have expressed hostility toward antisubordination themes in the Equal Protection context. Yet this court has also shown that even the most bedrock decisions may be revisited. Each of the three liberal justices have made statements consistent with antisubordination theory. While they currently lack the numbers to shift the direction of the court, their dissents can lay the groundwork for a future court’s embrace of antisubordination in the way that Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissents did for originalism.

The modern criminal punishment system perpetuates racial subordination — yet a constitutional solution exists in the Eighth Amendment. In a world where punishment is increasingly massive and permanent, an Antisubordination Eighth Amendment is both possible and necessary.

Kathryn E. Miller is an associate professor of law and codirector of the Criminal Defense Clinic at the Cardozo School of Law and is the author of “The Antisubordination Eighth Amendment,” forthcoming in the California Law Review.