Americans skate past Norway to open World Junior Championship

Mathis Rousseau made 24 saves, including a spectacular glove stop in the first period, and the Bruins’ Matthew Poitras scored on an empty net as Canada opened the annual under-20 tournament with a 5-2 victory over Finland.

“I thought we got better as the game went on,” US coach David Carle said. “And our goaltending was excellent. We have some things to work on, but it’s nice to get a win to start the tournament.”

GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Gavin Brindley scored twice in a 2 minute, 33 second span of the second period for the United States, which got 22 saves from Trey Augustine in a 4-1 victory over Norway on Tuesday to open pool play in the world junior hockey championship.

Advertisement

Owen Allard and Macklin Celebrini both scored, Nate Danielson added a goal and an assist, and Maveric Lamoureux scored on an empty net.

In other action, Slovakia beat Czechia, 6-2, and Sweden beat Latvia, 6-0.

Canada, the two-time defending gold medalist looking for its first three-peat since 2009, has just one returning player from the 2023 event in Halifax.

“Unbelievable,” said Rousseau. “Growing up you see world juniors, it’s something big. And now I’m here. Make a great save for the team and then we won. Makes the moment even more special.”

Canada is in Group A with the Finns, Swedes, Latvia and Germany. Group B consists of the United States, Czechia, Slovakia, Switzerland and Norway.

Thousands of Canadians have descended on this city of roughly 600,000 on Sweden’s west coast for the tournament. The stands were filled with red on Boxing Day.

“Incredible seeing the amount of fans,” Rousseau said. “Cheering for us on this ice, in this rink. It means a lot.”