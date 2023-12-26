fb-pixelThe best sports photos of 2023 from the Boston Globe Skip to main content
year in review

The Boston Globe’s best sports photos of 2023

Updated December 26, 2023, 4 minutes ago
Latin Academy's Sophia Barros (far left) leaps ahead in the girls' 100-meter hurdles at the Boston City League's track and field championships in May.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bone-crunching hits and jubilant celebrations sum up the best sports photography from the Boston Globe in 2023.

From the finish line at the Boston Marathon to the end zone at Gillette Stadium, our staff photographers bring you a year of sports memories.

Jan. 8, 2023

Things started off poorly for the Patriots in their final regular-season game of the 2022-23 season, when the Bills' Nyheim Hines took the opening kick back for a touchdown.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
David Andrews consoled an emotional Damien Harris after the Patriots lost, 35-23, to end the 2022-23 season.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Feb. 6, 2023

Harvard's Mason Langenbrunner got a penalty for goaltender interference after his skate hit the head of BC netminder Mitch Benson in the second period of the Beanpot semifinals at TD Garden.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Feb. 19, 2023

Spring training is miles of netting and hundreds of ballplayers blending together at the major-league and minor-league complexes. Through the netting they look anonymous. But if you get up close and personal, just the opposite is true. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

March 7, 2023

Merrimack's Jaylen Stinson (center) and Jordan McKoy celebrate after the Warriors beat Fairleigh Dickinson in the Northeast Conference tournament final. Merrimack was ineligible to advance to the NCAA Tournament, so Fairleigh Dickinson went in their place and upset No. 1 seed Purdue.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

March 18, 2023

Archbishop Williams' Julian Sustache leaps over the bench to celebrate his team's win over St. Mary's in the Division 3 basketball championship.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

March 30, 2023

The Bruins' Jakub Lauko gets up close and personal with the Blue Jackets' Billy Sweezey.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

March 31, 2023

Blake Griffin stretches to grab the ball before Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

April 3, 2023

Rafael Devers falls, but manages to hold onto the ball, as he snags an eighth-inning foul ball hit by the Pirates' Rodolfo Castro.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

April 2023

Finely manicured greens lead up to the water hazard, which reflects the grandstand crowds on the 16th hole at Augusta National.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
Patrons at Augusta cross the fairway as a golfer and caddie head into the fog ahead of the 2023 Masters.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff
April 17, 2023

Michael Law bows his head on the emblem marking 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing as he finishes the race.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

May 7, 2023

Marcus Smart (left) and Joel Embiid stare each other down after Smart was called for a foul in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals at the Wells Fargo Center.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

May 27, 2023

Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, and the rest of the Celtics' bench celebrate after officials ruled Derrick White's game-winning buzzer-beater was good. Boston won Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals over the Heat, but dropped Game 7.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

June 14, 2023

Members of the Boston College football team cheer 13-year-old Matthew Mistretta after Mistretta kicked a field goal as part of an event with the Beautiful Lives Project. The Beautiful Lives Project is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities get the opportunity to do things they might not otherwise get the opportunity to do.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

June 28, 2023

A young fan hangs out as the rain begins to fall during a Red Sox game against the Marlins.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Aug. 16, 2023

The Savannah Bananas — and all their shenanigans — came to Brockton's Campanelli Stadium. Here, the game’s “Banana Baby" (another gimmick by the semi-pro team) is introduced to the fans.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Aug. 20, 2023

Zhang Weili takes a kick from Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 at TD Garden. Weili won the strawweight title in the co-main event.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sept. 9, 2023

Boston College hosted Holy Cross for just the second time since 1986. Eagles tight end Jeremiah Franklin plunges into the end zone to put BC up late in the fourth quarter.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Sept. 10, 2023

Mac Jones is wrapped up by Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (right) and linebacker Haason Reddick during the Patriots season opener.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Robert Kraft embraces Tom Brady during the halftime celebration honoring Brady's career.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Nov. 1, 2023

Cheerleaders from Lewiston High School in Maine bow their heads during a moment of silence before a game that was postponed because of the mass shooting that killed 18.Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Nov. 5, 2023

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry lands in the end zone with a touchdown catch against the Commanders at Gillette Stadium.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Nov. 16, 2023

Volleyball players from the Rivers School celebrate a point during the Class B final against King. King won the title.Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Nov. 17, 2023

Xaverian's Jonathan Monteiro hurdles Needham's Nick Sewall during a Division 1 football semifinal. Xaverian eventually won the Division 1 title.Barry Chin/Globe Staff
Dec. 9, 2023
Army cadets storm the field after the Black Knights beat Navy at Gillette Stadium.Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff