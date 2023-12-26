At Boston Latin School, the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic celebrates not only a devoted alum but his love for high school hockey

For Boston Latin athletic director Jack Owens, a 2003 alumnus of the school, it was an easy decision to rename the Boston Latin Christmas Classic after Giordano. Affectionately known as “Gio,” Giordano coached three sports — football, junior varsity hockey, and baseball — and served multipule roles at the school. Along with the Boston Latin versus English High football game, which had been the longest continuous rivalry in the United States, the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic has been a can’t miss event for the school for the last four years.

It was a reflection of the late Giordano’s commitment to his alma mater.

After Michael Giordano passed away in 2019 at the age of 54, the family of the 1984 Boston Latin School graduate asked attendees to Latin’s holiday hockey tournament named in his honor to wear purple, the school’s colors.

Advertisement

“[He was] just a Swiss Army knife at the school,” said Owens. “He bled purple, embodied everything that the school meant. It was a no-brainer to name the tournament after him.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Eight quality programs, four teams apiece on the boys’ and girls’ side, compete over two days for the championship at Murphy Memorial Rink in South Boston.

On the boys’ side of the bracket, Hanover kicked off the day by besting Lynnfield in overtime, 2-1. Matt Reynolds finished a feed from Cam Melone to clinch a spot in the championship against Winthrop, who downed Boston Latin, 5-2, behind a sensational four-goal performance by senior Petey Silverman.

“Regardless of the outcome of the game, it’s good to have a tournament in his name,” said Boston Latin coach Frank Woods. “He’s a Latin School guy through and through, bled purple, and coached multiple sports. He would do anything you’d ask of him, athletically, at the school, in the building.

Advertisement

“To be able to have a tournament with his name on it, I think he’d be pretty happy and proud of that. It’s a couple good days of hockey and we enjoy hosting it.”

Winthrop's Petey Silverman (left) used his speed to rush the net and create offensive chances for himself in a 5-2 victory over Boston Latin. Silverman had four goals an one assist. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Silverman weaponized his speed to fly by defenders en route to four goals, assisting on a tally by senior captain Billy Hayes. Silverman’s leadership and all-around game factored into Winthrop’s victory over Boston Latin in the first meeting between schools since 2012, when the Vikings made their first appearance in the tournament.

“This is a tournament we’d love to be in,” said Winthrop coach Dale Dunbar. “It’s always nice to come — first of all, the proximity is great for us, but it’s also the history behind the tournament, not just throwing together a Christmas tournament. When you have something like this, it’s fun.”

Aoife Bourke (No. 11) celebrates her goal with Boston Latin School teammate Estelle Corbitt (No. 24) against Latin Academy/Fontbonne during the Michael Giordano Christmas Classic at Murphy Rink in South Boston. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

On the girls’ side, Boston Latin held on to beat Latin Academy/Fontbonne, 3-2. Aoife Bourke, Angela Wells, and Sophia Ginsburg each tallied in a hard fought win for the Wolfpack (5-1-0).

“It’s a rivalry,” said Boston Latin School coach Tom McGrath. “City kids, both teams didn’t quit.”

“It was a great crowd and it’s a good way to open the tournament, the two city teams playing,” continued McGrath.

Seventh-ranked Shrewsbury, the two-time defending Christmas Classic winner and the reigning Division I champion, took down MVC/DCL rival Westford Academy, 2-0, to set up a meeting with the hosts on Wednesday.

With a multitude of alumni in the stands and great crowds throughout the day, the event served as a reminder to Giordano’s love for the sport and everlasting pride for his alma mater.

Advertisement

“He did everything graciously with a smile,” said Owens. “I just can’t say enough great things about the guy. A great family man. If you were looking for anybody to represent the school, it was “Gio” — it was Mike.”

“A guy that everyone could rely on and a guy that we all dearly miss,” Owens continued. “His memory is living on today and any time that a kid puts on a purple sweater, ‘Gio’ is in the back of our mind.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.