Patriots mailbag: Go get Baker Mayfield? Is there hope for Chad Ryland? Here are a few answers.

Legit made me laugh out loud. There’s still the possibility of some more movement between now and the regular-season finale — some of it depends on how the Panthers, Cardinals, and Commanders fare between now and then — but the chance exists that if the Patriots want to remain in the top 4, they would need a loss to the (gulp) Jets in the regular-season finale to stay there. But again, there are multiple things to consider between now and then. Basically, not ready to go there quite yet.

Do I have to root for the dreaded Jets because I want a top 4 pick so we can get Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Marvin Harrison, Jr., or Jayden Daniels? —Bob Freeman, Boca Raton, Florida

Happy holidays to everyone! We’ve got a jam-packed holiday mailbag this week with all sorts of questions, ranging from draft strategy to the future of the quarterback position in New England, and much more. Let’s get to it.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Who should the Patriots’ take with their first round draft pick? —Jerry Rodman, Ashland

Advertisement

Short answer is that it depends on where they end up. If one of the top 2-3 picks is still available and if Caleb Williams or Drake Maye is on the board, they go for one of them. If they get bumped down a notch or two — or if they can make an impactful move in free agency (which, it’s worth mentioning, starts the month before), they could still go for the best player on the board. If that’s a skill position player, it could mean Jayden Daniels or Marvin Harrison, Jr. If not, there’s a chance they go for an elite tackle like Joe Alt. There’s also the question as to who might be at the controls — either Belichick or someone else. Basically, to answer your question, there’s a lot to consider between now and then. The only thing I can tell you for sure is if Williams is on the board when the Patriots are on the clock, they’d be foolish not to take him. He’s a generational talent.

Advertisement

Even with Sunday’s win, the Patriots are destined to have a very high draft pick, with a number of highly-rated quarterbacks available. But with the incredibly high rate of flameouts of quarterbacks taken high in the first round (Bryce Young, Zack Wilson, Mitch Trubisky, James Winston. Marcus Mariota … not to mention Mac Jones), would it be wise for the Patriots to swap their high pick for an established NFL quarterback? —Patrick Halley, Barlow, Florida (via Hudson)

Patrick, that’s a fascinating possibility. There are some variables in play when you talk about that scenario — is Belichick still in charge of the team, for one — but that could happen. I will say that a quick check around the league doesn’t necessarily point to a whole lot of top-of-the-line starters who might be available via trade. From this perspective, I’d love to see the Patriots draft a quarterback in the first round, and add a middle-of-the-pack free agent to start if they think the rookie might not be able to go. Old friend Jacoby Brissett, who is set to be a free agent this offseason, would be an excellent asset in that regard. You draft a QB in the first round, add Brissett as a veteran presence, and go from there.

Advertisement

With so many holes on the roster, should the Patriots consider spending some money on free agent Baker Mayfield and use their draft capital on other positions? —Mike Russell, Plymouth

Great question, Mike. Mayfield is going to be the wild card on the quarterback market this offseason. A guy who has taken massive steps to position himself as one of the potential go-to guys in the next few months, he could be tagged, re-signed by the Bucs, or could head into the market as a free agent. I initially scoffed at the news, but I’ve since been told that the Patriots’ interest in him prior to the 2018 NFL Draft was genuine. That being said, given some of the other quarterbacking possibilities that could be available to New England in the next few months, I don’t think Mayfield would be their first choice. For what it’s worth, the latest national reports have him cozying up to the Bucs, which could mean him sticking around Tampa.

Have any successful NFL kickers had as rocky a career start as Chad Ryland and gone on to have a great career? What should the Pats do in the offseason about the kicking position? —Mo Maher, Brunswick, Maine

Let me be very clear before I go out on this branch: I am not comparing Ryland to Adam Vinatieri. But Vinatieri started 3-for-7 on field-goal attempts as a rookie. Things were so rough for the rookie that he came perilously close to being cut in his first season in the NFL. Vinatieri ended up clicking in his fourth game, going 5-for-6 and eventually cementing his legacy as one of the best kickers in the history of the game. My point? As Chad Finn mentions here, you never know what will get a kicker unstuck. Maybe Sunday’s game-winner will be the thing that does the trick for Ryland.

Advertisement

Will this win be enough to save Bill for another year, but will it be only as a coach with a new GM getting hired? —Paul, Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Will the victory over Denver help to quell the ridiculous furor to replace Belichick? —Don Lawrence, Saint Croix (via Cape Cod)

I don’t necessarily think Sunday’s win alone would be a difference-maker when it comes to Belichick’s job security for 2024. However, if the Patriots split the next two games and finish with three wins in their last five games, I honestly think that could be enough to sway some minds at Gillette Stadium. I still believe that given the changing nature of the game, Kraft could make a good argument to Belichick that he needs a GM. (There are fewer coaches with complete control over personnel now than there were when Belichick first took over in 2000.) But three wins down the stretch would certainly send the team into the offseason on a slightly more upbeat note.

They were unable to tell that Zappe was better than Mac Jones, despite daily practice and training camp. How can we expect them to pick a new QB in the draft with more limited information? —Dan Shea, Danvers

Advertisement

Completely legitimate question, Dan. In the case of Mac Jones vs. Bailey Zappe, there were some other aspects in play, including an ability to fit into the preferred offensive scheme, the fact that Jones started the season with his third different offensive coordinator in three seasons, as well as the fact that the offensive line eventually disintegrated to a point where Jones was left running for his life on many occasions. There would be different things to consider when it came to drafting a new quarterback — a different conversation.

Does anyone really think the Patriots want to go into next season with Bailey Zappe at QB? With every win that’s becoming more of a reality, because the top two college quarterbacks will be gone by the time they make their pick? —Dean Nardi. Knoxville, Tennessee

I don’t think anyone wants to necessarily go into the 2024 season with Bailey Zappe as the No. 1 quarterback, especially when you consider the wealth of quarterback talent that could be available in this draft. But I also think that even with the movement that will take place, at least one of the quarterbacks currently on the roster is around in some form or fashion at the start of next season. Maybe you see what the trade market could be for Mac Jones or Zappe, particularly if Zappe has a strong finish to the season.

To your other point, I think there’s some debate about what the Bears and Cardinals are going to do, because there’s the very real possibility they feel good about where they are at the position with Justin Fields and Kyler Murray. Now, in my mind, Williams is a generational talent, so I think there’s the very real likelihood that Chicago or Arizona takes Williams and tries to unload their incumbent. (They could also use some of that draft capital to trade out of one of those spots, or simply target someone else — Marvin Harrison Jr. or Joe Alt.) But I don’t think it’s a slam dunk that both Chicago and Arizona would draft quarterbacks 1-2.

There’s also the possibility that the Patriots lose their last two, the Panthers and Cardinals win, and New England leapfrogs back into one of those two spots. Basically, there’s a lot of time between now and then, and a lot of possibilities when it comes to the Patriots, Cardinals, Bears, and maybe the Commanders, who continued their freefall this weekend and could very likely end up crashing that top 3 party.

Be honest: Did you think Chad Ryland was going to be successful on that 56-yarder? —Ed Helinski, Auburn. New York

Legitimately laughed at this. Honestly? No. (That’s why I had a few different stories ready to go. One of the occupational hazards that comes with writing on deadline.) But it was nice to see a kid like Ryland have a big moment, particularly in the wake of his struggles over the last few weeks. I know there were Patriots’ fans who wanted him to miss because of draft positioning. (Check the mentions after I shared the video on social media of him getting congratulations from his teammates on the way to the locker room.) But on Christmas Eve, to see him make a big kick, and get a shout-out in the locker room after the game from Belichick, that was cool.

<a href="https://podboston.survey.fm/patriots-mailbag">View Survey</a>

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.