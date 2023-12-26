From Derrick White’s All-Star candidacy to Oshae Brissett’s side hustle, nine nuggets from the Celtics’ road trip

“I probably have a better case than I have ever in the last six years,” White said. “So honestly that would be cool if I got voted. But I’m not really focusing too much on that. Just got to continue to play the right way.”

▪ When the team held its morning shootaround prior to facing the Warriors last Tuesday, NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin asked guard Derrick White about his All-Star candidacy.

LOS ANGELES — Turning my notebook upside-down and seeing what falls out after the Celtics’ 3-1 road trip that added to the championship buzz …

Chin is excellent, and she’s also expected to focus on rosier story lines. But in this case, she truly may have started a movement. After that session, White went on to have perhaps the best four-game stretch of his career, averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks, and just 1.3 turnovers, while shooting 54.8 percent from the field. And the Celtics kept winning.

When it was suggested after White’s 28-point eruption against the Kings Wednesday that he was shooting like an All-Star, coach Joe Mazzulla interrupted.

“He is an All-Star,” the coach said firmly.

Advanced stats absolutely adore White. The Celtics have been 11.6 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court than they are when he sits. That is 8 points better than the next-closest player, Jrue Holiday.

Interestingly, the Celtics have been slightly better when Jayson Tatum or Jaylen Brown is on the bench this year. White has been the engine.

“I didn’t realize how good D-White was,” Kristaps Porzingis said. “But, man, he’s special. The way he plays, 90-plus percent of the time he makes the right play all the time. That’s the perfect teammate.”

Porzingis then made a point that could give White his best chance of becoming a first-time All-Star.

“When you watch the game, people who understand really appreciate what he’s doing on the court,” he said.

Despite some tweaks, All-Star starter voting is still a bit of a popularity contest, so White has no real chance there. But coaches select the reserves, and they know the game as well as anyone and have seen White terrorize them up close.

▪ Forward Oshae Brissett has created a burgeoning side hustle with his TikTok and YouTube accounts, and after the win over Sacramento, he infiltrated our media scrum to ask a few questions and capture footage. Players do this every now and then just to say something silly, but Brissett held his own as his camera rolled.

For example, he asked the righthanded Holiday, who is generally reserved in front of the media, why he dribbles to his left so often.

“Because people think I’m going to go right,” Holiday said.

“Deceiving,” Brissett said.

“Honestly, I don’t really know,” Holiday continued. “I’m just way more comfortable with my left, and people try to take that way now. But they can’t.”

▪ Seeing Los Angeles locals bundled up in 60-degree weather as if a nor’easter is rumbling in will never stop being weird.

▪ During my interview with Mazzulla at the Celtics’ Los Angeles hotel, the coach said he has become more comfortable this season in part because it is clear that his players have placed their full trust in him. So, what are the indications of that?

“A little comes from the stability I have now, and good conversation,” Mazzulla said. “I’m able to have conversations about ‘This is what we want to do, this is what we’re going to do, this is what I believe in, this is where we can work together.’ It’s a free-flowing conversation.”

▪ Mazzulla continues to recognize Tatum’s impact beyond the scoring column. After Monday’s win, he cited a string of screen assists (a screen that directly leads to a basket for a teammate). According to the advanced box score, Tatum had four of the Celtics’ six screen assists in the game, leading to 10 points.

“I think that’s what we talk about when he’s got to reinvent,” Mazzulla said. “It’s not so much sacrifice as it is reinventing. You’re starting to see what leadership looks like, and what value looks like for him.”

▪ The Clippers joined the NBA in the 1970-71 season, when the franchise was the Buffalo Braves. They moved to San Diego and became the Clippers in 1977 before moving to Los Angeles in 1984. We share this 53-year history as a lead-in to recognizing how wild it is that the team has never retired a jersey number. That’s so Clippers.

▪ Porzingis missed Saturday’s game against the Clippers because of a sprained left ankle, but there was one clue that he would be just fine. On Sunday, the Celtics held their media access at the Maybourne Hotel in Beverly Hills, and the 7-foot-3-inch Porzingis was seen lugging his athletic training table down a hallway. He then put up 28 points and 11 rebounds against the Lakers a day later. But shouldn’t someone else be carrying furniture for the big man?

▪ Backup center Neemias Queta registered a pair of double-doubles on this trip and appears in line to eventually have his two-way contracted converted to an NBA deal, making him eligible for the playoffs. While the points and rebounds are nice, Queta’s comfort with the Celtics’ defensive scheme ultimately will determine whether he becomes part of the rotation. Mazzulla said Queta took strides on that end during this trip.

“I feel like it’s just a matter of getting reps with the guys, understanding schemes, being able to trust guys’ strengths and weaknesses, and understanding how to complement each other with those things in mind,” Queta said. “The game has just been slowing down for me, and I’ve been getting more comfortable out there on the court. Things are happening naturally.”

▪ The Celtics are 0-3 in overtime this season. If you flip those results, they would be on a 73.5-win pace. The overtime losses still count, of course, but the point is that this team is not far off from being on a historic path. Furthermore, they have the NBA’s easiest remaining schedule, with future opponents sporting a combined .463 winning percentage.

