EMass girls’ hockey: Malden Catholic on the move, up to No. 3 in the Globe’s Top 20

As a week of holiday tournaments begin, the top two teams in the Globe rankings remain steady.
Duxbury again is tops, with a major victory over Hingham on Saturday. St. Mary’s is close behind for the second consecutive week, with statement wins over Notre Dame (H) and Lincoln-Sudbury last week.
Malden Catholic’s speed and well-rounded play allows the Lancers to jump from sixth to third. Rounding out the top five are Notre Dame and Lincoln-Sudbury. Two teams enter the top 10 this week: Methuen/Tewksbury at No. 8 and Burlington No. 9.
The Red Rangers’ overtime win over No. 17 HPNA showed their tenacity, while Burlington’s Saturday win over No. 13 Falmouth keeps the Red Devils undefeated.
Records based on scores reported to the Globe.
The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll
The Globe poll as of Dec. 26, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.
|No.
|Team
|Record
|Previous
|1.
|Duxbury
|2-0-0
|1
|2.
|St. Mary’s
|5-0-0
|2
|3.
|Malden Catholic
|4-0-0
|6
|4.
|Notre Dame (Hingham)
|3-1-0
|3
|5.
|Lincoln-Sudbury
|3-1-1
|7
|6.
|Hingham
|2-1-0
|5
|7.
|Shrewsbury
|1-1-1
|4
|8.
|Methuen
|3-1-0
|–
|9.
|Burlington
|4-0-0
|–
|10.
|Canton
|4-1-0
|9
|11.
|Winthrop
|3-0-0
|15
|12.
|Andover
|1-1-1
|8
|13.
|Falmouth
|3-1-0
|19
|14.
|Nauset
|3-1-0
|14
|15.
|Peabody
|3-1-0
|20
|16.
|Milton
|4-1-0
|17
|17.
|North Andover
|2-2-0
|11
|18.
|Sandwich
|3-0-1
|–
|19.
|Bishop Feehan
|2-2-0
|–
|20.
|Natick
|4-1-0
|–
Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.