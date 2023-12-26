fb-pixelEMass girls’ hockey: Malden Catholic on the move, up to No. 3 in the Globe’s Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
GIRLS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass girls’ hockey: Malden Catholic on the move, up to No. 3 in the Globe’s Top 20

By Kat Cornetta Globe Correspondent,Updated December 26, 2023, 1 hour ago
Bruce Bennett/Getty

As a week of holiday tournaments begin, the top two teams in the Globe rankings remain steady.

Duxbury again is tops, with a major victory over Hingham on Saturday. St. Mary’s is close behind for the second consecutive week, with statement wins over Notre Dame (H) and Lincoln-Sudbury last week.

Malden Catholic’s speed and well-rounded play allows the Lancers to jump from sixth to third. Rounding out the top five are Notre Dame and Lincoln-Sudbury. Two teams enter the top 10 this week: Methuen/Tewksbury at No. 8 and Burlington No. 9.

The Red Rangers’ overtime win over No. 17 HPNA showed their tenacity, while Burlington’s Saturday win over No. 13 Falmouth keeps the Red Devils undefeated.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 girls’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Dec. 26, 2023. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.Duxbury2-0-01
2.St. Mary’s5-0-02
3.Malden Catholic4-0-06
4.Notre Dame (Hingham)3-1-03
5.Lincoln-Sudbury3-1-17
6.Hingham2-1-05
7.Shrewsbury1-1-14
8.Methuen3-1-0
9.Burlington4-0-0
10.Canton4-1-09
11.Winthrop3-0-015
12.Andover1-1-18
13.Falmouth3-1-019
14.Nauset3-1-014
15.Peabody3-1-020
16.Milton4-1-017
17.North Andover2-2-011
18.Sandwich3-0-1
19.Bishop Feehan2-2-0
20.Natick4-1-0


Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.

