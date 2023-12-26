EMass girls’ hockey: Malden Catholic on the move, up to No. 3 in the Globe’s Top 20

As a week of holiday tournaments begin, the top two teams in the Globe rankings remain steady.

Duxbury again is tops, with a major victory over Hingham on Saturday. St. Mary’s is close behind for the second consecutive week, with statement wins over Notre Dame (H) and Lincoln-Sudbury last week.

Malden Catholic’s speed and well-rounded play allows the Lancers to jump from sixth to third. Rounding out the top five are Notre Dame and Lincoln-Sudbury. Two teams enter the top 10 this week: Methuen/Tewksbury at No. 8 and Burlington No. 9.