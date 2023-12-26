EMass girls’ hockey: Netting 100 career points with a bang, Waltham’s Ang Caceda headlines Players of the Week

Ang Caceda, Waltham — Not only did the senior pass 100 career points with a goal and three assists in a 11-2 Wednesday victory over Cambridge, but Caceda topped herself with a seven-point effort (1 goal, 6 assists) in an 8-3 Saturday win against Lexington.

Jordan Digiandomenico, Natick — The freshman contributed to every Redhawk goal in a 2-0 week: a goal and assist in a 2-1 Bay State Conference win over rival Framingham Wednesday and a hat trick in a 3-0 Saturday victory against Arlington Catholic.

Kasey Litwin, St. Mary’s — The senior defenseman scored a goal and anchored the D for the No. 2 Spartans in two shutout wins over a pair of Top 20 foes: a 2-0 victory against No. 4 Notre Dame-Hingham and a 3-0 win over No. 5 Lincoln-Sudbury.