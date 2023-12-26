A goaltender at heart, Alyse Mutti has been a stalwart in net for the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op squad

“She is so calm and so poised,” said PLNR coach Michelle Roach. “She’s locked in all the time.”

The junior goaltender for Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op girls’ hockey team is often the calmest and reliable player on the ice for the Tanners.

As opposing players take their chances against her, Alyse Mutti does not flinch. Shots ping off the post next to her. Nothing. She makes a glove save, and pops right back up. An eager forward skates into her, but Mutti stays focused and rarely loses sight of the puck.

That focus is meaningful to the No. 15 Tanners, who currently sit at 3-1 before an important game Wednesday against Winthrop. Mutti and her team have their sights set on improving on last season’s Division 1 quarterfinal exit.

Advertisement

With an impressive 4-0 victory against Gloucester and a 2-0 setback in a close matchup against a speedy No. 3 Malden Catholic team (which led 1-0 until a late game empty-netter sealed it), PLNR again resembles the look of a contender.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

As a sophomore Globe All-Scholastic, Mutti set the program’s shutout record with 10 shutouts, and possessed a .938 save percentage. But the focused North Reading resident isn’t one to memorize and readily recite those statistics off the top of her head.

“I just play the game,” said Mutti. “I don’t think about it too much.”

“ ‘I started playing goalie in second grade. I only ever wanted to be a goalie’ Alyse Mutti, junior goaltender for the Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading co-op girls' hockey team

Alyse Mutti's love of all things goaltending was sparked by her father, Mike, who played the position and taught his daughter about its nuances. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Goaltending has always been at the forefront of her mind, and has been for years. Unlike most netminders, who find the position during a goalie rotation in youth hockey, Mutti knew from the minute she began playing hockey she was a goalie at heart.

In fact, she has not played another position since she was 7 years old.

“I only skated out for half a season [of youth hockey],” said Mutti. “So I started playing goalie in second grade. I only ever wanted to be a goalie, so I didn’t skate out for too long.”

Advertisement

Her father, Mike, started playing goalie when he picked up hockey after high school. His love of the position sparked Alyse’s interest. Her calm personality is like his own, and he thought she would thrive in the position. Mutti’s father educated her on the intensity required to be a goaltender and the responsibility that came with it. It immediately appealed to her.

Mutti’s even-keeled approach to goaltending was on full display last Wednesday in PLNR’s game against Malden Catholic. The Tanners trailed in the third period, 1-0, and Malden Catholic was determined to add to its lead.

Two shots clanged off the post in quick succession, and three others were saved by Mutti. The flurry of activity would have caused other goaltenders to shrink from the task and skate out of net during a stoppage to refocus, but Mutti handled the barrage and didn’t budge, standing her ground.

The chaos of a busy game is what Mutti thrives on. What outsiders may see as overwhelming, does not rattle her.

“I’ve just always kind of been like that,” said Mutti. “It’s more just like part of my personality. In general, I’m not fazed by much.”

“That’s one of [her] strongest attributes,” Roach said. “She doesn’t let anything shake her.”

Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading goalie Alyse Mutti thrives on chaos in the crease, relying on an even keep to keep pucks out of her net. Said PLNR coach Michelle Roach: "You’re not going to be able to shake her. She is just that backbone.” Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

When Mutti let up a power play goal in the first period against Malden Catholic, it didn’t haunt her the rest of the game.

Advertisement

“She is not a goalie who’s going to let that live in her mind,” said Roach. “She’s says, ‘Okay, that happened. I’m moving forward.’ And you’re not going to be able to shake her. She is just that backbone.”

Mutti’s calm nature has inspired players in front of her. Her defenders put themselves on the line for her and listen to her instruction.

At one point during the Malden Catholic game, a Lancers player rushed into the zone and nearly collided with Mutti before a PLNR defender got between them. The defender then focused on getting the Lancer player out of Mutti’s line of sight so she could stop an incoming shot. The sequence showed a sophisticated awareness between defense and goalie more often seen at the next level in the college game.

“It’s really important to be able to have trust in your teammates,” said Mutti. “I tell them to make sure I have a clear shot, because if I have a clear shot, I can save most of them. So if they’re clearing out the puck, and if they’re clearing out bodies out front, I can do a really good job of seeing them.”

The Tanners’ roster consists of mostly juniors and sophomores, and Roach sees growth in every game. Mutti’s steadfastness has been contagious, and that will bode well for the team as the season picks up after break.

“One of our biggest mantras is that everybody’s going to make a mistake,” said Roach. “What really counts is how we’re going to recover from the mistake and how we’re going to help each other out. We’re going to have each other’s back.”

Advertisement

Ice chips

▪ Facing a talented Merrimack Valley/Dual County rival in Methuen/Tewksbury (3-1) with only two forward lines in a Dec. 20 game, HPNA coach Gary Kane had one message for his team.

“Rest on the defensive side of the puck. If you’re exhausted, get into a shooting or passing lane . . . Get back in the zone, and then rest. Conserve when you can conserve.”

Despite falling a little short on the bench, HPNA didn’t drop its guard, holding M/T to a 2-2 tie through the end of regulation. Junior captain Gabi Locke got on the board first for the Hillies, and junior Hannah Mazzocchi scored second, but an overtime power play gave M/T the advantage it needed to seal the deal.

The two squads have a longstanding rivalry, and each team enters each matchup more eager to win than usual. Kane sees each opportunity to play a tough opponent as a positive, and says the rivalry only adds to the challenge.

“In the league, when you play all these teams so frequently, the kids get to know each other from year to year,” Kane said. “That’s one of the special things about rivalries. Now, we owe them an overtime loss next time we play them.”

Games to watch

Wednesday, No. 11 Winthrop at No. 15 Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading, 5:15 p.m. — Perennial Northeast contenders go head-to-head at McVann-O’Keefe Rink. Winthrop has a 22-1 goal differential through three games.

Advertisement

Wednesday, Michael Giordano Christmas Classic, noon — The two-day tournament will pit the winners of Tuesday’s Shrewsbury-Westford and Boston Latin-Latin Academy games against each other at Murphy Rink. The consolation game is at 10 a.m.

Thursday, No. 10 Canton at No. 16 Milton, 3 p.m. — The Bulldogs — last year’s Division 2 runners-up — head to Ulin Memorial Rink to take on star goaltender Lila Chamoun and the Wildcats.

Sunday, No. 9 Burlington at No. 3 Malden Catholic, 2 p.m. — Two teams off to 4-0 starts face off in a top-10 nonleague showdown at Malden Valley Forum.

Monday, Tenney Cup finals, 2:30 thru 6:20 p.m. — There’s no better place to spend New Year’s Day than The Bog. No. 1 Duxbury, No. 4 Notre Dame-Hingham, No. 6 Hingham, No. 19 Bishop Feehan, Braintree, and Archbishop Williams will play the final games of the Tenney Cup at 2:30, 4:30, and 6:20 — matchups will be based on seeding after the opening two rounds (Tuesday and Thursday).

Mike Puzzanghera and Julia Yohe also contributed.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.