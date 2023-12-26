Jets waiting for word on quarterback Zach Wilson’s health

“He’s progressing,” Saleh said. “As far as where the symptom score is, I’ll just keep that with the docs, but like I said, we’ll have more information ((Tuesday).

Coach Robert Saleh said Wilson remained in the concussion protocol as of late Monday morning.

The New York Jets will wait to see what Zach Wilson’s health status is over the next day before deciding on a starting quarterback against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.

“Hopeful, but he’s not out of the woods yet.”

With the short turnaround between games, it might be tough for Wilson to be ready to play at Cleveland.

Advertisement

If he can’t go, Trevor Siemian will get a second straight start for the Jets after helping New York to a 30-28 win over Washington.

Wilson suffered a concussion in the first half of New York’s 30-0 loss at Miami last Sunday.

Siemian was 27 of 49 for 217 yards with a touchdown pass to Jason Brownlee and an interception against the Commanders in his first start in place of Wilson.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Broncos release Jackson

Safety Kareem Jackson was released by the Broncos less than 24 hours after Denver’s playoff chances took a big hit with a loss to the New England Patriots.

The Broncos (7-8) are expected to sign Jackson to their practice squad if he clears waivers Tuesday. That way, he could be elevated for their final two games and any playoff games should they qualify.

Lawrence’s status is unclear

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence suffered a sprained right shoulder in Sunday’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his availability for Week 17 is unclear, NFL.com reported. It’s not believed to be a major injury to his throwing shoulder, but it’s unclear how this affects his availability against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Cowboys’ Waddle sprains ankle

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, said Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. Waddle was dinged up in the third quarter and it was initially believed to be a shin injury, but it was an ankle ailment. Whether Waddle misses any time remains to be seen as McDaniel said the team is still gathering information . . . Minnesota Vikings outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum has a partially torn left quad and will likely need surgery, a source confirmed to ESPN. Wonnum’s hip flexor remained intact, however, and he is seeking a second opinion.

Advertisement



