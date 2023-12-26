Matt Poitras’s participation in World Juniors triggers good memories for Bruins teammates

He figured it would be very cool to pull on the Team USA jersey and play in the international competition that many consider the third-best hockey tournament after the Stanley Cup playoffs and the Olympics.

A hockey-crazed teen growing up on Long Island, the future Bruins defenseman was mesmerized as he watched the United States roll to the 2010 title, topping host Canada in overtime in the gold-medal game.

Charlie McAvoy was 13 years old when the World Junior Championships first drifted onto his radar screen.

With the World Juniors kicking into high gear this week in Sweden, and Bruins rookie Matt Poitras participating for Team Canada, McAvoy and some of his teammates reflected on their experiences in the elite competition.

“I remember watching John Carlson and that team that won in 2010, and right away, that was a dream,” said McAvoy. “I thought it would be unbelievable to play in that tournament.”

Little did he know that just seven years later he would be a central figure in one of the most memorable World Juniors in recent memory.

Though he won a bronze at the 2016 tournament, it was in 2017 that McAvoy became recognized as one of the top talents in the game.

The US was one of the top squads, but the host Canadians were the overwhelming favorites.

Much like that 2010 team, the US pulled off the upset, beating Canada in a shootout to clinch gold at the Bell Centre in Montreal.

“It was really special,” said McAvoy, who was named Player of the Game. “We had a great run throughout and some incredible games and to finish with a gold was amazing.”

McAvoy had a feeling that the Yanks would match up well against the Canadians. The US squad was made up of a lot of experienced players from the National Development Team.

“We had high expectations and we had a lot of chemistry and a lot of good friendships, so we just carried that into the tournament, and I think that really helped us,” said McAvoy, an assistant captain on that squad.

McAvoy collected a pair of assists and posted a plus-3 rating in the 5-4 victory.

The atmosphere was electric.

“I think we were matched pretty good against them,” said McAvoy. “We had played them and beat them earlier in the tournament, so we knew we could do it.

“That one was in Toronto. And then the finals in Montreal, and it was all Canadian fans, and their fans were loud and hostile. To do it in their enemy territory makes the story even more special.”

Brad Marchand also experienced a lot of success at the World Juniors, bringing home the gold for Team Canada in 2007 and 2008.

Like McAvoy, Marchand grew up watching the tournament, but unlike his teammate, he never really thought about being a participant.

“I think as a Canadian kid growing up, you always pay a lot of attention to it,” Marchand said. “I really enjoyed watching it and I was a huge fan of the games. But yeah, I never really thought about playing in it. I just never expected to be that caliber of a player.”

As his game grew, however, it started to become more of a focus.

“As I became closer [in age], that was kind of the highest level I ever thought I would play, so it did become kind of a dream,” said Marchand, who of course reached even greater heights, with 385 goals, 890 points, and a Stanley Cup championship on his résumé.

“It is an incredible tournament to be a part of. Really happy that Matty got the opportunity to go play it.

“I think it’s one of those things where he’s going to have a very long NHL career. He is an incredible player and down the road I think he’s going to look back and be happy he went.

“It’s such a great experience to go over and especially travel in Europe and see some places that most kids at that age have never seen before and play on that stage. It’s a lot of fun and some of the best memories I’ve ever had.”

Pavel Zacha, a three-time participant (2014, 2015, 2016), remembers the atmosphere of the tournaments more than the on-ice results.

The Czech native, who noted that his club never medaled during his tenure, did point out a big win 4-1 over Russia in Toronto in 2014. Zacha scored, while David Pastrnak registered 3 assists during the New Year’s Eve contest.

“That was a good memory,” said Zacha, who said he still pays a lot of attention to the tournament.

Bruins in the World Juniors

Charlie McAvoy, US (2016, 2017): Bronze (’16), gold (’17), 6 points in 14 games.

Trent Frederic, US (2018): Bronze, 5 points (all goals) in seven games.

Brandon Carlo, US (2015, 2016): Bronze (’16), 5 points in 12 games.

James van Riemsdyk, US (2007, 2008, 2009): Bronze (2007), 22 points in 19 games.

Derek Forbort, US (2011, 2012): Bronze (2011), 2 points in nine games.

Matt Grzelcyk, US (2014): 6 points in five games.

Kevin Shattenkirk, US (2009): 9 points in 9 games.

Jeremy Swayman, US (2018): Bronze. One game.

Brad Marchand, Canada (2007, 2008): 2 golds, 8 points in 13 games.

David Pastrnak, Czech Republic (2014, 2015, 2016): 14 points in 14 games.

Pavel Zacha, Czech Republic (2014, 2015, 2016): 3 points in 13 games.

Jakub Lauko, Czech Republic (2018, 2019, 2020): 3 points in 12 games.

Oskar Steen, Sweden (2018): Silver, 4 points in seven games.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him @globejimmcbride.