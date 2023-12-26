NFL Week 16: With third straight win, Joe Flacco has the Browns in playoff contention

Signed as an emergency quarterback by Cleveland in November, Flacco is now 3-1 as a starter and has the 10-5 Browns on the verge of their first playoff berth since 2020. Flacco’s surprising renaissance is where we begin the Week 16 review:

“I think you forget how much fun it all is,” Flacco said after helping the Browns to a 36-22 win over the Texans . “And to be reminded of it has been special.”

Joe Flacco had a hard time watching NFL games in September and October. He said he felt “somewhat bitter” that he wasn’t on a sideline this year, even though he’s almost 39, hasn’t been a regular starter since 2019, and had four dreadful seasons with the Broncos and Jets.

▪ With all due respect to Damar Hamlin and Josh Dobbs, Flacco’s resurgence may be the best story of the NFL season. Without the benefit of a preseason or much practice time, Flacco has thrown for 300 yards in three straight games — wins over the Jaguars, Bears, and Texans. Sunday’s win was his best yet, as he threw for 368 yards and had an unstoppable connection with Amari Cooper (11 catches, 265 yards, and 2 touchdowns).

“He just has an incredible feel for the game,” Cooper said.

It is remarkable that Flacco was unsigned and watching games from his couch as late as November, given the abundance of quarterback injuries across the NFL and the number of teams trotting bad QBs onto the field.

Flacco would have been a better option for the Jets, the team he played for from 2020-22. He also would have been an upgrade for Pittsburgh, Washington, Carolina, Atlanta, Minnesota, and the Giants. Instead, those teams’ seasons are all on the verge of flaming out.

Credit the Browns for realizing that Dorian Thompson-Robinson and PJ Walker weren’t getting it done and for finding Flacco to save their season.

Kevin Stefanski is proving to be an excellent coach — far better than the coaches Flacco had in Denver and New York from 2019-22, when he looked washed up and went 3-14 as a starter. Under Stefanski, Flacco is playing as if it’s 2012 again, unleashing his impressive arm strength and gorgeous deep ball that helped him win a Super Bowl with the Ravens.

Flacco hasn’t been perfect — throwing seven interceptions in four games — but he’s authoring an impressive final chapter of his career, and Stefanski is making a good case for Coach of the Year.

▪ Any questions about the Ravens were answered in Monday night’s impressive beatdown of the 49ers. They overcame an early deficit, scored points on seven straight possessions, and intercepted Brock Purdy four times in a 33-19 win.

This is an old-school Ravens team — tough, physical, and in your face. Quarterback Lamar Jackson likely wrapped up the MVP award with Monday’s win and is playing the best ball of his career.

At 12-3, the Ravens are looking like a strong bet for the No. 1 playoff seed and a deep postseason run that will end in Las Vegas in February.

Lamar Jackson passed for 252 yards and added 45 on the ground in an emphatic win over San Francisco. Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press

▪ Credit the Dolphins for passing a big test in their 22-20 win over Dallas, which clinched a second consecutive playoff berth. They finally beat a team with a winning record after losing nine straight dating to last year, and proved they can grind out a win. Jason Sanders connected on five field goals (three of more than 50 yards) and the defense held the Cowboys to 339 total yards.

The 11-4 Dolphins need one more win to wrap up the AFC East and one of the top two seeds in the conference. Easier said than done, though, as they finish up at Baltimore and vs. Buffalo.

▪ Patrick Mahomes had another sideline eruption early but by the end of Monday’s game, he appeared to settle into “acceptance” mode as the Chiefs again played poorly in a 20-14 loss to the Raiders.

The Raiders won with only 205 yards of total offense, but Patrick Graham’s defense scored touchdowns on consecutive plays from scrimmage, sacked Mahomes four times, and held the Chiefs to 308 yards. It was just Mahomes’s second loss to the Raiders in 12 career matchups.

Monday was another tough day for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The once-mighty Chiefs, now 9-6, have lost four of six games and haven’t cracked 400 yards in eight straight. They have no reliable weapons outside of Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice, and Mahomes’s body language depicted a quarterback who knows his team is in trouble.

Quick hits

▪ The 49ers got punched in the mouth for the first time this season, and didn’t respond well. They have been front-runners all year, with 10 of their 11 wins coming by double digits, but Purdy and the offense melted down once they fell behind to the Ravens. That doesn’t bode well for the playoffs.

▪ Of course Jack Jones had a pick-6 for the second consecutive game for the Raiders. You won’t hear me criticize the Patriots for releasing Jones, since he consistently tested the coaches’ patience, but his talent is undeniable.

▪ The Eagles beat the Giants Monday, but they’re in trouble. They could barely protect a 20-3 halftime lead against a dreadful New York team, and Jalen Hurts threw a pick-6 in another inconsistent performance.

▪ After these last two games against division rivals — hanging 63 points on the Chargers and knocking off the Chiefs in Kansas City — Raiders coach Antonio Pierce probably can remove the word “interim” from his job title. He’s 4-3, and at 7-8, the Raiders still have faint playoff hopes.

▪ The Jaguars are falling apart, and Trevor Lawrence may have thrown coach Doug Pederson under the bus. Sunday’s 30-12 loss to the Buccaneers was the Jaguars’ fourth straight as they dropped to 8-7 and into a three-way tie for the AFC South lead.

“It just looks like we don’t even practice,” Lawrence said. “We look lost. No sense of urgency. The list goes on and on.”

At least they finish with a soft schedule — Carolina and Tennessee.

▪ The 10-5 Cowboys have lost two straight, and their chances of winning the NFC East are slim. That means in the playoffs they will likely head on the road, where they are just 3-5. Coach Mike McCarthy might need a playoff win to keep his job.

▪ That was Grafton’s Ifeatu Melifonwu intercepting Nick Mullens to close out the Lions’ NFC North-clinching win over the Vikings. A 2021 third-round pick, Melifonwu struggled in his first two-plus NFL seasons, but he has 17 tackles, three sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble since entering the starting lineup three weeks ago.

Lions safety Ifeatu Melifonwu sealed a big win with an interception in the final moments. Abbie Parr/Associated Press

▪ Last year, the Bears lost 10 straight games after defeating the Patriots. This year, the Commanders have lost six straight since beating the Patriots, and they finish with the 49ers and Cowboys.

▪ The Texans have had an outsized impact on special teams. There have been just three kickoff-return touchdowns in the NFL this year, and the Texans have two of them — 85 yards by Andrew Beck in Week 3 and 98 yards by Dameon Pierce Sunday.

Also, the onside kick has been almost impossible to recover — teams were 1 for 31 this season entering Sunday — but sure enough, the Texans recovered one against the Browns.

