Ranking the top 10 women’s college basketball players in Massachusetts

Another note: Harvard star Harmoni Turner would be a shoo-in at the top, but she is out indefinitely with a knee injury. Consider her an extra-honorable mention.

Unlike last year , when Sam Breen clearly ruled the court for UMass, this year’s rankings are up for serious debate. As many as four players, including two on one team, have a legitimate case for the No. 1 spot.

College basketball is flipping the page to conference play, which makes it a great time to check in on the top talent in Massachusetts.

Now, to the list:

10. Kaylah Ivey, Boston College

Advertisement

Ivey’s scoring and efficiency (3.8 points, 26.3 field goal percentage) don’t stand out. But the redshirt junior makes the cut because her 96 assists are tied with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark for the national lead, and her 4.8 assists per turnover are second behind Rori Harmon of Texas. Ivey is the rock of the Eagles offense, and her steadiness at point guard makes life a lot easier for the other BC players on this list.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

9. Amaya Staton, Merrimack

Staton is experiencing a breakout senior season, averaging career highs in points (12.1), rebounds (6.8), and blocks (1.8). The 6-foot-1-inch forward dropped a career-high 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting against Yale Dec. 3, one of the Warriors’ three wins to date.

8. Elena Rodriguez, Harvard

Rodriguez is a versatile piece for the Crimson, a 6-2 forward who can play inside and out. The junior is putting up 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals and converting an impressive 59.7 percent of her 2-pointers. Her reliability as an interior scorer helps stabilize a Harvard team prone to hot and cold streaks on offense.

7. Teya Sidberry, Boston College

Sidberry, a 6-1 sophomore transfer from Utah, has made an immediate impact in Chestnut Hill. She has a nose for the basketball and is posting 13.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.7 steals. Her 2.8 offensive boards per game are in the 90th percentile of all forwards nationwide.

Advertisement

6. Derin Erdogan, Northeastern

The Turkish lefty is the flashiest passer in the state and the primary creator for the Huskies. In addition to her 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals, Erdogan is an underrated perimeter scorer. She’s making 36.9 percent of her threes but is at 48.5 percent across her last five games.

5. Lola Mullaney, Harvard

Mullaney, a senior, has assumed the mantle of go-to scorer for Harvard following Turner’s injury. Her 15.9 points per game put her on pace for four straight seasons in double figures while starting every contest. The 5-11 wing can create for herself and others, but adds an extra dimension as a screener who moves well without the ball.

4. Bronagh Power-Cassidy, Holy Cross

If you’re a fan of versatility, Power-Cassidy might be your No. 1 player. Her base stats are solid (13.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.1 steals), but her value extends beyond the numbers. Power-Cassidy can run the offense when needed or space the floor. She rebounds well for her 5-10 frame and excels within the Crusader defense. Holy Cross has a balanced lineup, but Power-Cassidy is the catalyst for the Patriot League favorites.

3. Dontavia Waggoner, Boston College

The Eagles’ aggressive, turnover-hungry defense is fueled by Waggoner, who ranks 12th in the country with 3.2 steals per game. The 6-foot forward also thrives as a slasher, cutter, and rebounder. Eight of her 13.1 points per game come in the paint, and she chips in 4.3 second-chance points, tied for 17th in the country.

Advertisement

2. Andrea Daley, Boston College

Daley and Waggoner are interchangeable, but Daley gets the higher nod for her breakout junior year. She has skyrocketed as a scorer, leading the team at 16.2 points after averaging just 9.6 last season. That comes with a remarkable efficiency spike to a 56.1 field goal percentage. Like Waggoner, Daley is thriving in the paint, and she’s also quick to capitalize in transition.

1. Caitlin Weimar, Boston University

The 6-4 senior has been dominant from the opening tip. Weimar is one of 10 players in the country averaging 18 points and 10 rebounds, and is doing so at a strong 55.9 percent shooting clip. She orchestrates BU’s offense out of the post and has improved as a passer. On defense, Weimar continues to back up last season’s Patriot League Defensive Player of the Year recognition by protecting the paint (1.4 blocks). Few in the state have the ability to take over games like the Terriers’ star center.

Honorable mentions: Janelle Allen (Holy Cross), Deja Bristol (Northeastern), Mili Carrera (UMass Lowell), Jayme DeCesare (Merrimack), Alexandra Giannaros (BU), Stefanie Kulesza (UMass), Jada Thornton (Stonehill), T’yana Todd (BC).





Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.