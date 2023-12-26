White Stadium renovation details, renderings emerge in new filing with City of Boston

One thing not mentioned: Parking spaces, for which zero are proposed to be added.

A restaurant and beer garden, a possible geothermal well system built under the field, Orange Line shuttle buses, bike valets, noise mitigation efforts, architectural features that include “curving staircases and sinuous balconies,” and a weather canopy that incorporates a leaf motif are scattered through a 382-page project notification form in the hands of the Boston Planning & Development Agency.

New details, and lots of them, about the ambitious renovation of White Stadium by the owners of the Boston NWSL franchise are contained in their recent filing with the City of Boston.

While the BPDA reviews the proposal, the team’s owners, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, will continue to meet with an array of city and state agencies as well as neighborhood and community groups. There are numerous regulatory hurdles still to clear in order for the stadium, opened in 1949 and “on its way to becoming an architectural ruin in Franklin Park,” to host approximately 20 women’s soccer matches a year, with Boston Public Schools athletes and the community having access the rest of the time.

Adjacent to and south of the new West Grandstand is an outdoor gathering space and stadium entry point named “The Grove,” where two new concession buildings totaling roughly 14,000 square feet — a restaurant with outdoor dining and a merchandise shop — would be built.

The proposal is expected to go before the BPDA’s board in late winter or early spring. A 22-month construction schedule is targeted to begin this spring and wrap by the end of March 2026, close to when the Boston team is slated to debut. The project’s price tag is expected to exceed $30 million.

Design and construction schedules of the private-public effort already are being coordinated with the city, which is paying for the East Grandstand renovation as well as new facilities to be used by the BPS Athletics Department and the community.

A rendering of the proposed White Stadium renovation, with a view from the "Midfield Party Deck." Boston Unity Soccer Partners, LLC

A significant portion of the proposal addresses the impact from game-day traffic and noise — the chief concern at community meetings with park neighbors in Roxbury, Dorchester, and Jamaica Plain. The team plans to use directional speakers, sound-buffering material, and strict volume controls on the public address/entertainment system to try and mitigate clamor.

Ownership-commissioned studies estimate 45 percent of the up to 11,000 game-day fans will arrive via their own vehicle or a ride-share. Forty percent will take public transit, with the remaining 15 percent coming by foot or bike, for whom there will be tended valet spots.

The team expects the bulk of public transit to arrive via the Orange Line subway, via shuttle buses from both the Jackson Square stop, about a mile from the stadium, and the Forest Hills terminus, about 1.5 miles away.

As for the Roxbury, Dorchester, and Mattapan neighborhoods east of the park, the proposal mentions the potential of adding a shuttle bus from the Fields Corner stop on the Red Line, a little more than two miles away. There’s the possibility of another on the Fairmount commuter rail, presumably at the Four Corners/Geneva stop that’s about a mile from the stadium.

The project’s design elements are nothing if not thoughtful.

“The site design intends to blend site and building features into a seamless composition where the geometries of the existing park and the rounded forms and minimalist details of the midcentury architecture are combined into the design of the West Grandstand and The Grove elements,” reads one portion. “Building façades, site furnishings, fences, gates, and site materials blend these styles together into a cohesive, intentionally understated, elegant language.”

A rendering of the first level of the main stand of the White Stadium renovation proposal, featuring team facilities, offices, and suites. Boston Unity Soccer Partners, LLC

A rendering of the second level of the main stand for the White Stadium renovation proposal, featuring a concourse with food service. Boston Unity Soccer Partners, LLC

The clamshell-shaped exterior of the west side of the stadium will be cleaned up and remain in place, with the dilapidated concrete grandstand behind it demolished. Approximately 5,000 tiered bucket seats will replace bleacher seating, with modernized locker room facilities and offices beneath.

Hovering above the back half of the seating bowl is a weather canopy with leaf-design elements, an “Olmstedian” touch meant to tie in to the heavily wooded areas surrounding the stadium.

Adjacent to the south end of the West Grandstand will be The Grove, with a stadium-facing video board atop the smaller merchandise shop. The larger structure, “The Terrace,” would face west and house the restaurant/bar. The intention is to tuck the building into the topography as much as possible, both to keep it sheltered and mostly unseen (with the help of trees) from the park’s Overlook section and the open-space Playstead between the stadium and the Franklin Park Zoo.

The stadium strives to hit several environmental thresholds and earn LEED Gold status for sustainability. If the geothermal well plan is used to fuel water-sourced heat pumps, cooling and heating needs would be met for the all-electric facility.

The plan mentions several public benefits to the project, including 500 new construction jobs, at least half of game-day menu options coming from local vendors, in-game video segments devoted to local business partners, a dedicated neighborhood fan section, assuming the estimated $400,000 annual field maintenance cost borne previously by the city, summer internship and mentorship programs, and an annual fund aiding local neighborhood business development, health and wellness, youth development, and Franklin Park.

Translations of upcoming meetings will be made available in Spanish, Haitian Creole, and Cape Verdean Creole — after English, the most common languages in nearby neighborhoods.

Renderings of the White Stadium renovation plan, featuring a shot of the exterior of the stadium. Boston Unity Soccer Partners, LLC

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.