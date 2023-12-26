Xaverian’s Henry Hasselbeck headlines the 2023 coaches’ all-state football team

Headlined by UCLA-bound quarterback Henry Hasselbeck from Division 1 state champion Xaverian, the Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has named its 2023 All-State Football team.

The team, selected by a committee from the state coaches’ executive board, will be honored at a dinner March 17, co-sponsored by the Gridiron Club of Greater Boston and the MHSFCA at the Burlington Marriott.

In addition, the Gridiron Club will present the following awards: Jack Martinelli from Division 5 champion Foxborough as the Ohrenberger Coach of the Year, O’Bryant’s Isaiah Applewhite with the Burnett Award as the best player in the city of Boston, and Chelmsford quarterback Kyle Wilder with the Henry Smith Courage Award.