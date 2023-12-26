Did anything good happen in 2023? Actually, yes!

Despite all this, 2023 also was a year with significant positive developments, including in scientific research and medicine — and, throughout the year, moments of genuine connection and humanity shone through the bad news.

In addition to devastating wars — including in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip, and Sudan — 2023 also will be Earth’s hottest year in human history, with multiple climate records broken. In the United States in 2023, the highest number of mass killings occurred in any year since at least 2006.





A new and affordable malaria vaccine

In October, the World Health Organization approved a malaria vaccine, only the second time a vaccine against the potentially deadly disease has been created. The WHO said it expects the vaccine, which costs about $3 a dose and has been shown to reduce symptomatic cases by 75 percent after three doses within a year, to be available by the middle of 2024. More than 600,000 people died of malaria in 2021, with children under 5 representing 80 percent of malaria deaths in Africa. The United States reports about 2,000 malaria cases every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says, with the majority of them contracted abroad.

Advances on postpartum depression, sickle cell, Alzheimer’s

The Food and Drug Administration approved a number of potentially life-changing drugs, including a first-of-its-kind pill to treat postpartum depression, which affects up to 1 in 5 women. The severe and debilitating condition can cause pregnant and new mothers to experience intense hopelessness and, in rare cases, psychosis, and it can last for years. The new drug is taken once a day for two weeks and, unlike the existing treatment of an IV injection that may take as long as 60 hours to administer in a health care setting, it can be taken at home — greatly improving accessibility.

In December, the FDA also approved two therapies for sickle cell disease, a rare and debilitating condition that affects around 100,000 Americans, most of them Black. The disease causes extreme and constant pain and can drastically cut the life span of those affected. The new treatments are both gene therapies that have been shown in clinical trials to stop severe pain crises for most patients: One uses a harmless virus to insert a gene into the patient’s stem cells, while the other is the first medical treatment to be based on the gene-editing tool CRISPR. Both are intensive, expensive procedures — and require chemotherapy, which has significant side effects. But patients who have received the treatments have spoken of its profoundly beneficial impact on their lives.

The FDA also gave full approval, for the first time, to a drug that modestly slows Alzheimer’s disease. While difficult questions about safety, effectiveness, and cost remain, many neurologists say that having a drug that slows Alzheimer’s is nonetheless a milestone after years of failed trials.

Countries agreed a treaty to protect the oceans

Even as scientists voiced concern about the state of Earth’s health, there were some positive steps to protect the planet. In May, more than 190 countries agreed a major deal to protect the biodiversity of the world’s oceans outside of national borders, after more than two decades of talks. The United Nations adopted the treaty in June. At present, only 1.2 percent of the high seas are protected, leaving large stretches at risk from rising temperatures, overfishing, pollution, mining, and other threats. The deal will allow nations to create marine protection areas in the high seas for the first time, although it still may be years before UN member states formally adopt the agreement and are able to begin the process of designating the new zones. Even then, enforcement may be difficult.

Brazil deforestation falls

During the presidency of Jair Bolsonaro, the rate of deforestation of the Amazon rose to a 15-year high, and those responsible for the destruction acted with impunity. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva returned to the presidency in January this year. His first six months in office showed positive signs, as authorities drove thousands of illegal gold miners from Indigenous lands, and the government said deforestation dropped by 50 percent. There are questions about how likely the president is to reach his goal of ending deforestation by 2030, especially given government plans for a large-scale railway project and to pave a 540-mile highway. And deforestation isn’t the only environmental issue facing Brazil, which has come under scrutiny for its reliance on oil. But European countries and the United States have once again offered to restart funding to help end deforestation in the Amazon. Resuming the program would be a significant step for a rainforest that stores billions of tons of carbon and pulls millions more out of the atmosphere every year.

Shining moments of humanity

While suffering across the world may have dominated the headlines, this year also reminded us that kindness and generosity exist, even amid crises and tragedy.

In March, after tornadoes devastated Mississippi, a group of Ukrainian refugees made a 16-hour journey to distribute water to victims of the disaster. Many had only just arrived in the United States — and still had immigration forms to fill in — but hoped to help a community they felt faced a struggle similar to theirs. ”When they stop what they’re going through to help someone else in need, that to me is the definition of love,” Corie Jones, the deputy director of Volunteer Mississippi, said.

In October, as police Officer Arizbeth Dionisio Ambrosio was clearing debris after Hurricane Otis swept Mexico, she came across a woman with a crying, hungry baby. Ambrosio, who was breastfeeding her own 1-year-old, offered to nurse the baby and was able to soothe the infant, a moment of empathy that was praised around the world. Ambrosio said she didn’t consider what she did to be anything heroic or out of the ordinary. “It was what I needed to do and I did it,” she said. “I felt peace because I was with the baby giving him what he needed at the moment.”



