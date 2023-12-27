23 memorable Boston pop culture moments from 2023

Of course, major pop culture phenomena like Swift’s “The Era’s Tour” and Beyoncé's “Renaissance World Tour” came to town, dazzling fans in Foxborough, while rising star and Watertown resident Noah Kahan punctuated his big year with a thrilling “Saturday Night Live” performance .

Local installations turned unlikely viral sensations like Boston’s “Cop Slide” and “The Embrace” sculpture became fodder for comedians and online critics. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck starring in a Medford-filmed Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial gave audiences in and out of Massachusetts a laugh.

As “Barbenheimer” dominated the summer box offices and MSCHF’s big red boots took the fashion world by storm, Boston and the Bay State also slid into the headlines with some big pop culture moments.

Looking back on 2023, here are 23 of the year’s biggest pop culture moments involving the Boston area.

23. ‘Spotify Wrapped’ sings Cambridge’s praises

Many Spotify users got Cambridge as their "Sound Town" in the annual Spotify Wrapped. Globe Staff/Spotify

Spotify put the Bay State and New England on the musical map with “Sound Town,” a new feature for the streamer’s annual “Wrapped” review of users’ listening habits. As part of “Sound Town,” users can see which places around the globe line up with their musical tastes; Cambridge ranked among the most popular towns, with Burlington, Vt., also popping up as a popular musical match.

22. Mass. high school makes ‘SNL,’ ‘Weekend Update’

Colin Jost (left) and Michael Che co-anchor "Weekend Update" on "Saturday Night Live," which featured a gag about Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham. Will Heath/NBC

Michael Che and Colin Jost had a laugh at the expense of a Massachusetts high school on an episode of “Saturday Night Live” earlier this year. Minnechaug Regional High School in Wilbraham earned a shoutout during a “Weekend Update” segment that poked fun at the school over a glitch that had left the building’s lights on continuously since Aug. 2021. “Due to a computer error, a school in Massachusetts has been unable to turn off its lights for over a year and a half. The students are doing fine, but the classroom hamster has gone insane,” Jost joked on the show.

21. ‘80 for Brady’ had us reminiscing about past Patriots

From left: Rita Moreno as Maura, Jane Fonda as Trish, Lily Tomlin as Lou, and Sally Field as Betty in “80 For Brady” from Paramount Pictures. Paramount Pictures

A lot of Patriots fans are likely looking back at the old days for some inspiration amid this year’s disaster of a season. Adding a bit of Hollywood magic to those rosy-colored glasses, the comedy “80 for Brady” hit theaters earlier this year, based on the true story of a group of four longtime friends who traveled to the 2017 Super Bowl to cheer on the former Patriots quarterback. Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field star in the movie, while Brady and other former Patriots also make appearances.

20. Leslie Jones, ‘The Daily Show’ take shots at ‘The Embrace’

The Embrace, a bronze sculpture by Hank Willis Thomas, was installed on Boston Common. The artwork commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and depicts four intertwined arms, representing the hug they shared after he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“The Embrace” sculpture on Boston Common drew a bit of criticism following its formal dedication in January. The artwork by Hank Willis Thomas in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King drew some backlash online and even caught the eye of “The Daily Show” and its guest host Leslie Jones, who had a not-safe-for-work interpretation of the sculpture. Panning the artwork, the former “SNL” star told “The Daily Show” audience, “You know it’s messed up when Black people and the Proud Boys hate the same statue.”

19. Bill Burr tops Netflix charts with ‘Old Dads’

Bill Burr in a scene from "Old Dads." Michael Moriatis/Associated Press

Comedian and Canton native Bill Burr made his directorial debut this year with “Old Dads,” his new comedy about fatherhood for Netflix. Critics largely went thumbs down, but viewers didn’t care. The movie quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s weekly global charts in October, amassing more than 13 million views and 23 million hours watched.

Advertisement

18. Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri cooks up another impressive year on ‘The Bear’

Ayo Edebiri threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the second game of a baseball doubleheader between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees in Boston, Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

FX’s hit drama “The Bear” returned for season two in June, which meant fans got to see more of Dorchester native Ayo Edebiri as budding chef Sydney Adamu. Her performance this year earned Edebiri a Golden Globe nomination for best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy, with the show as a whole scoring five nominations. In September, she also got the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch before a Red Sox game at Fenway Park against the Yankees.

17. Drake shows Jayson Tatum love (but not Payton Pritchard)

Rapper Drake greeted Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics after their NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 17, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. Cole Burston/Getty

Drake got the fans going during his concert at TD Garden in July by bringing Celtics star Jayson Tatum to the stage. The Toronto rapper continued to show Tatum love even while his beloved Raptors took on the Celtics during an In-Season Tournament game Nov. 17. Despite his good will towards Tatum, Drake called out Celtics guard Payton Pritchard while appearing on a Canadian television broadcast during the November game, saying, “Payton Pritchard’s out there looking like a crypto scammer.” When asked about the jab, Pritchard laughed it off saying, “It’s funny. I’m not going to take it personal.”

16. Eli Roth puts Masshole spin on horror slashers with ‘Thanksgiving’

Director Eli Roth on the set of "Thanksgiving." Pief Weyman

Horror fans ate well in 2023, with hits like “M3GAN” and “Scream VI” slashing their way to big box offices. Another film that made waves was the holiday-themed thriller “Thanksgiving,” by Bay State native Eli Roth. Set in Plymouth during the turkey-eating holiday, “Thanksgiving” put Massholes front and center and was a surprise horror hit this year. Former “Grey’s Anatomy” actor and Maine native Patrick Demspey also stars in the film.

Advertisement

15. Noah Kahan’s big 2023 culminates with ‘SNL’ performance

From Grammy nominations to "SNL" appearances, Noah Kahan had a big 2023. Patrick McCormack

New England native Noah Kahan had a very impressive 2023. Not only did the Watertown resident clean up at the Boston Music Awards as well as earn a Grammy nomination for best new artist, but his longtime dream of performing on “SNL” finally came true in December. Kahan, who plays Fenway Park in 2024, served as musical guest while actress Emma Stone hosted.

14. Jennifer Coolidge brings the glam as Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year

Jennifer Coolidge is kissed by Harvard University’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals members Taylor Kruse, left, and Veronica Leahy after being recognized as the recipient of its 2023 Woman of the Year Award. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

After celebrating her Golden Globe win for her role in HBO’s “The White Lotus,” Bay State native Jennifer Coolidge returned to Massachusetts in February to take home another prize: Hasty Pudding’s Woman of the Year. Crowds gathered in the streets of Cambridge to catch a glimpse of the star as she paraded around town with members of the Hasty Pudding Theatricals. Spreading the love around, Coolidge appeared in a video message in May congratulating the cast of a Marblehead High production of “Legally Blonde.”

13. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck’s family situation inspires new NBC sitcom

This image provided by NBC shows Donald Faison from left, as Trey, Abigail Spencer as Julia, and Jon Cryer as Jim, in a scene from the television series "Extended Family." Chris Haston/Associated Press

“Extended Family” debuted this month, a new NBC sitcom based on the somewhat complicated, real-life relationship between Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, his wife, Emilia Fazzalari, and her ex-husband George Geyer. The Boston-set series is loosely inspired by how the trio navigates parenting, with the mom and dad alternating time at home instead of making the kids travel between houses. “Extended Family” stars Donald Faison, Jon Cryer, and Abigail Spencer, as well as Boston comedian Lenny Clarke.

Advertisement

12. After months-long strike resolves, Hollywood returns to the Hub

Mayor Michelle Wu, right, met actor Matt Damon in her City Hall office. John Wilcox/City of Boston

It didn’t take long for Hollywood to get back to work following the lengthy strike that embroiled the industry throughout the summer and fall. A few high-profile productions quickly kicked things into gear once the strike resolved, including “Beetlejuice 2,” with director Tim Burton and star Jenna Ortega spotted filming around Melrose in November. Massachusetts natives Matt Damon and Casey Affleck also got back to work on their new film “The Instigators,” wrapping up production around Boston City Hall. Damon, in firefighter costume, even got a chance to snap a picture with mayor Michelle Wu.

11. Morgan Wallen fans fill up Fenway Park

Morgan Wallen and his band performed at Fenway Park Aug. 16. Jaiden Tripi/Boston Red Sox

P!NK, Guns N’ Roses, and more played Fenway Park in 2023, but one of the year’s biggest shows at the ballpark had to be Morgan Wallen. Fans came out in droves to see the country crooner live during his three-night stint in Boston. Wallen’s hit song “Last Night” helped propel the singer to a big year and even topped Apple Music’s global song charts for 2023.

10. ‘Frasier’ returns to its Boston roots

This image released by Paramount+ shows Kelsey Grammer as Frasier Crane, left, and Jack Cutmore-Scott as Freddy in a scene from "Frasier." Chris Haston/Associated Press

“Frasier” brought the tossed salads and scrambled eggs back to Boston with Paramount’s new revival series. While Kelsey Grammer returns as Dr. Crane, the character he made famous on “Cheers” and the first iteration of “Frasier,” his return to the small screen hasn’t exactly won the hearts of critics. Despite some lukewarm feedback, viewers were happy to see returning fan-favorite characters like Peri Gilpin’s Roz and Bebe Neuwirth’s Lilith this season.

9. ‘Friends’ fans flock to Central Perk cafe

Central Perk, a new cafe based on the themes of the hit TV show "Friends," has opened on Newbury Street. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Inspired by the famous fictional coffeehouse on the sitcom “Friends,” Central Perk opened its doors in Boston this fall. The cafe, located on Newbury Street, features the iconic orange couch from the show, plus plenty of treats that pay homage to the series. Central Perk Coffeehouse also took on a new significance for local fans this year following the death of Massachusetts-born actor Matthew Perry, who played Chandler on “Friends.”

8. Beyoncé and the BeyHive get in formation in Foxborough

Beyonce performed at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough Aug. 1, 2023, on her "Renaissance World Tour." Julian Dakdouk

Beyoncé gave the BeyHive a lot to appreciate in 2023, as the singer’s “Renaissance World Tour” and accompanying concert film captivated audiences. Her August concert at Gillette Stadium inspired local fans to dress up and get in formation as they celebrated the night’s big moments in style. Fans got to relive the magic with the release of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” in December.

7. ‘The Last of Us’ turns Boston into a geographically inaccurate dystopia

A scene from HBO's "The Last of Us." HBO

HBO’s “The Last of Us” gave viewers a new take on a Boston-set dystopia, as the video game-inspired series brought the zombie-fighting action to the Hub. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, the series earned praise from fans and critics alike, including Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, who praised stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey for their roles as Joel and Elle, calling the duo’s relationship the “real heart of the show.” Meanwhile, local viewers enjoyed themselves griping on social about the series’ loose interpretation of the region’s geography.

6. Reneé Rapp’s ‘I Hate Boston’ sign ruffles feathers in the North End

A sign that appeared over the summer in the North End was part of a promotional campaign for Reneé Rapp's album "Snow Angel." John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Singer and “Mean Girls” star Reneé Rapp channeled a bit of Regina George while ruffling feathers with a pointed billboard message posted in Boston’s North End over the summer. The words “I Hate Boston” appeared on a sign as part of a promotional campaign for Rapp’s album “Snow Angel,” which includes a track called “I Hate Boston.” “No, I don’t actually hate Boston,” Rapp told the Globe in October, explaining how she chose Boston instead of the city of her ex who inspired the song. “It’s about a different city. I’m not going to use a city that my ex lives in and give him any kind of clout or recognition. So, I just used Boston.”

5. Massachusetts-set ‘The Holdovers’ serves up a heartwarming, holiday tale

This image released by Focus Features shows Dominic Sessa, from left, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP) Seacia Pavao/Associated Press

Set and filmed around Massachusetts, director Alexander Payne’s “The Holdovers” is already winning over critics this awards season. The film stars Paul Giamatti as a boarding school teacher who gets stuck taking care of students who have nowhere to go over the holidays. “The Holdovers” earned three Golden Globe nods, including a nomination for best picture, musical or comedy.

4. Chris Evans ties the knot in star-studded affair on Cape Cod

Actor Chris Evans arrived for the "Ghosted" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on April 18, 2023. He wed actress Alba Baptista in a ceremony held on Cape Cod earlier this year. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“Captain America” star Chris Evans made headlines this year for tying the knot with actress Alba Baptista. The Sudbury native married Baptista in a star-studded ceremony on Cape Cod, which included appearances by his “Avengers” pals Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. Fellow Massachusetts native John Krasinski and his wife Emily Blunt were also reportedly in attendance.

3. Taylor Swift mania takes over Gillette Stadium (twice)

Taylor Swift performed at Gillette Stadium on May 19. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

No star had a bigger 2023 than Taylor Swift. The singer’s “Eras Tour” concerts at Gillette Stadium in May was just the beginning for local Swifties, who also flocked to theaters to see the film version in October. As if shaking it off in Foxborough in May wasn’t enough, Swift returned to the home of the Patriots in December, this time to support her boyfriend and Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The singer will also be the focus of a course coming to Harvard next year.

2. Boston’s ‘Cop Slide’ goes viral, gets shoutout from John Oliver

Boston officials installed barricades blocking access to the City Hall playground, home to a slide featured in a viral video that has inspired countless adults to take it for a test ride. Comedian John Oliver poked fun at the slide during an episode of “Last Week Tonight." handout

A video of a Boston police officer getting launched from a slide at City Hall Plaza spread all over social media this year, becoming so popular in the real world that officials had to barricade it at night. The clip drew a ton of attention to the structure, inspiring other adults to test their luck on the slide, posting their own memes and clips. The slide even earned a shoutout on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight,” with the comedian calling the viral clip “the single best movie of the summer.”

1. Ben Affleck stars in Dunkin’ Super Bowl commercial

Ben Affleck was spotted serving up beverages at a Dunkin' location in Medford over the summer. Lisa Mackay

One of the biggest pop culture moments of the year for the Boston area had to be Ben Affleck teaming up with Dunkin’ for a Super Bowl commercial. The actor was spotted in Medford filming the spot prior to its release during the big game, with Affleck posing as a Dunkin’ worker and surprising customers at the drive-through. Affleck’s wife Jennifer Lopez also appeared in the commercial, asking her husband, “This is what you do when you say you’re going to work all day?”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.