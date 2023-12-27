Inside the ’Quin, a sonic sanctuary where LPs are ice-breakers

No, not how much money you make. Not which Ivy League school you attended. Not the name of your charitable foundation, or which body of water your summer home overlooks.

When you become a member at the ‘Quin House — the reimagined social club that opened two years ago in the grand Back Bay mansion of the former Algonquin Club — you’re asked a very important question.

That fun, egalitarian ice-breaker epitomizes the revitalized ‘Quin, where memberships are by invitation. Unlike the private old-boys’ fraternities of yore (the former Algonquin Club, established in 1888, didn’t allow women to join for its first 98 years), the ‘Quin wants to be a home for Boston’s artists, innovators, and social justice leaders — discounted memberships are available to those who qualify — as well as the city’s more traditional movers and shakers.

The stately Commonwealth Avenue building, refurbished in a multimillion dollar makeover by new owners Paul and Sandy Edgerley, features a spectacular collection of modern art that graces every inch of available space, from the lobby-level cafe to the sky deck six floors up. Along the way there are four restaurants, eight bars, and several top-floor hotel rooms for members to reserve. Above the entrance there’s a classic leather-and-dark-wood reading room with a carved ceiling.

But the true centerpiece of the place is the fourth-floor living room, where members and their guests are invited to meet up, hang out, and kick back. On occasion they’ll bring in a DJ for themed party nights — the music of Stevie Wonder, say, or Prince. The room’s bookshelves are lined with thousands of vinyl records, including a copy of each album suggested by the club’s members.

That’s where the confidential information comes in. To put an album on the turntable, you have to know the secret to gain entrance to the “Hideaway” — a cozy den lined with couches, speakers, and a clutch of framed album covers from Frank Sinatra’s personal collection. (Purchased at auction, the records were a gift from Sandy Edgerley to her husband, a huge fan of the late Chairman of the Board.)

Framed album covers from Frank Sinatra’s personal collection adorn a wall in the "Hideaway." David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

The sprawling collection of albums members can comb through to choose something to play covers virtually every kind of music imaginable, from classic rock, R&B, and jazz to Harry Styles, Frank Ocean, and the soundtrack to “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas.” Ask a ‘Quin member about a time he or she had a memorable first interaction with another member, and the story usually involves the Hideaway.

Members and their guests will choose an album to spin, then activate the hidden door to the music room. There’s often a few people already inside, which inevitably leads to apologies — “Oh, we were just leaving!” “No, no! We can wait” — followed by an invitation to join the group. The music sparks the conversation.

When Natalia Urtubey’s sister, Juliana, came to visit from Las Vegas, the sisters celebrated Juliana being named National Teacher of the Year for 2021 by listening to Mariah Carey’s 1993 album “Music Box.”

“That was one of the first albums we ever had,” said Natalia, a native of Colombia. She served as City Hall’s point person for small business under mayors Marty Walsh, Kim Janey, and Michelle Wu before taking a job at a community-building foundation.

Carey’s album is not the one Urtubey requested for the collection, however. That would be “Clásicos de la Provincia” by Carlos Vives, an album of traditional folk songs from Colombia by one of the country’s pop superstars. Growing up in Phoenix before coming to Boston to study for her master’s degree, Urtubey often listened to Vives’s music to remind her of her family’s home.

When a colleague invited her to become an early member of the ‘Quin, she was skeptical. But after she learned more about its new concept as a space “where people from all walks of life with big ideas can come and feel like they have a place,” she was sold. As a person of color, she decided she could be a representative for Boston’s minority communities “if I could be in the room.”

“At my core, I’m a public servant,” she said.

“Boston is an amazing city with brilliant people,” said Sinem Atahan, the club’s director of membership. “But everyone lives in different bubbles. We wanted to pop those bubbles and bring those amazing people together.”

From left: 'Quin members John Zhang, Natalia Urtubey, and Austin Ashe, and director of membership Sinem Atahan. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Like Urtubey, Austin Ashe was dubious when he first heard about the ‘Quin’s new direction. His friend Imari Paris Jeffries, executive director of Embrace Boston, recommended that Ashe consider membership.

“My immediate reaction was, ‘Imari, I’m not into social clubs,’” said Ashe, who works in MIT’s office of diversity, equity, and inclusion. But Jeffries convinced him to join, aided in part by the appeal of the building’s impressive art collection.

Ashe knew he’d made a good decision when he brought his mother in for a visit, fresh off an Amtrak train from New Haven, where he grew up. His mother is an art lover, he said. When Sandy Edgerley heard that, she took the time to give her guest a private tour.

“That was the moment I knew they were living out their values,” Ashe said.

The LP he chose to add to the collection is “Be,” the 2005 album by the socially conscious Chicago rapper Common.

“This is the album I think people need to hear,” said Ashe, who was a hip-hop DJ at Quinnipiac University’s campus station during his undergrad years. “It’s about what it means to be a Black man in America.”

Other members have chosen records for personal reasons. Like Urtubey, the mural artist Silvia López Chavez selected an album that reminds her of home — in her case, the Dominican Republic. For her, Juan Luis Guerra’s Grammy-winning “Bachata Rosa” connects her homeland with her adopted city: Guerra graduated from Berklee in 1982.

A recent recipient of the Massachusetts College of Art and Design’s Common Good Award, Chavez grew up in a musical family. She smiled as she recalled an exchange in the Hideaway, when she gave a few new acquaintances an impromptu lesson in how to dance merengue.

John Zhang, a 27-year-old who works for a small investment company a short walk from the ‘Quin, joined the club to make new friends. While in college at Northeastern, he was friendly with a group of Berklee musicians. Though he took piano lessons as a kid, he didn’t know anything about jazz until one of those young men introduced him to Seal’s album of jazz standards.

A few of the albums from the 'Quin's vast collection are spread out on a table. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

“This album was my first exposure to jazz,” he said. Now it’s his favorite kind of music.

He and Paul Edgerley may not have met yet, but they share an affection for the Great American Songbook. The ‘Quin’s living room features an oversize piece of art that Edgerley’s wife commissioned for the couple. It’s a self-portrait of sorts — a realistic painting of two rows of weathered album covers, each standing precisely as tall as the Edgerleys themselves. Paul’s cluster of records includes Tony Bennett, Harry Connick Jr., and a 1956 duets album by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong.

Though he grew up in an era when most of his friends were listening to hard rock, Edgerley said, “I’m sort of my father’s child.” He became a lifelong Sinatra fan after learning that they shared a birthday.

The goal at the ‘Quin “was to get a diverse group of people together, and diverse in every way — tastes, interests, ethnicity,” he said.

“The thought was that music is a great way of bringing people together, but also sharing our differences.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.