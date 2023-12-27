Though the pandemic subsided, ImprovBoston never recovered

“Community” is a word that crops up a lot in conversations with those who have been involved with ImprovBoston over the years. Farris took her first comedy course there in 2013 and began teaching in 2017. Since then, she estimates she has taught more than 250 students. The community-minded approach was instilled in her through her first instructor, Rob Crean, who not only taught comedy basics but also helped get Farris in front of audiences. When she got the chance to produce her own show at ImprovBoston, she created “Farris and Friends,” which put more seasoned comedians on the same bill with neophytes, to help encourage interaction and introduce performers to the local scene.

“I don’t think the impact has really hit a lot of us,” she says. “It’s gonna be such a big hole in the community.”

After six years of teaching stand-up comedy at ImprovBoston, Kathe Farris will wrap up her final class in February. And this one will be bittersweet. The comedy nonprofit announced a few weeks back that it will “wind down all operations and activity over the coming months” after four decades. A few days after being told the news on a Zoom call with staff Dec. 11, Farris was still trying to process it.

Farris isn’t sure she would have continued in comedy without Crean and the connections she made in class. “He was the person who kind of launched me into the community because he produced a couple of shows,” says Farris. “After taking his class, I started going to his open mic. And then going to his shows, and that’s truly how I got in.”

Managing director Matt Laidlaw was part of the team that broke the news to ImprovBoston staff on the Zoom call. “I don’t think people were expecting that news,” he says. “There were a lot of sad faces.”

The term Laidlaw uses to describe ImprovBoston’s impending status is “dormant.” That means there will be no full-time employees as of Sunday, the last day of the year, and no more performances or classes once the current round of commitments has run its course early in 2024. But ImprovBoston, as a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, is not dissolving completely. Its website will stay up, and a small board of directors will remain to manage the organization’s assets. “We’re still working with all of our strategic advisers to make sure the organization can financially survive a long-term dormancy,” he says. “Even in dormancy the organization will have to restructure its fund-raising and outreach model.”

ImprovBoston, based in Cambridge, hit its biggest stumbling block at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic when live comedy venues were shut down and its theater space at 40 Prospect St. in Central Square went dark. That cut off funding from ticket sales and classes, and, maybe more importantly, took away the space that helped foster the ImprovBoston community. According to Kristie LaSalle, current treasurer and former chair of the board of directors, the landlord for the classroom space was willing to work out a payment plan to help ImprovBoston keep its tenancy through the closure. The theater space was under a separate lease, and the group was unable to get a similar break. ImprovBoston asked to exit the lease, and it left 40 Prospect St. for good in November 2020.

Several generations of performers have been schooled in ImprovBoston's classes. Cat Grimm

It received two rounds of federal PPP funding and grants from the Cambridge Community Foundation, which totaled just over a million dollars. “That allowed us to basically bring back our classes and bring back all the full-time staff,” says Laidlaw.

By August 2022, the grants ran out but enough income was coming in by then to keep the organization running. “We were like, ‘Well, we could do this if a few things go our way,’” says Laidlaw.

ImprovBoston was able to stay afloat for another year, but ultimately time and money ran out amid faltering ticket sales and class sign-ups. With no theater to operate from, generating income got tougher. Laidlaw says despite some good options for a new theater space, it didn’t have the money to cover construction and opening costs.

“We’ve seen sort of a steady decline in registrations for classes,” says Laidlaw. “And one of the reasons for that is our lack of a public permanent space. What we found is that people are very energetic to go into our classes and do the lower levels. And as folks progressed, they wanted more opportunities to perform. And we didn’t have the venue as we did pre-pandemic to give them that opportunity to perform and grow, and also build our roster of farm team performers.”

ImprovBoston started in 1982 when Ellen Holbrook created the troupe with the intention of establishing an improv entity like the famed Second City in Chicago. Its first regular nights were at Riley’s Beef & Pub in Government Center, and there were one-nighters and residencies at various clubs, including Ryles Jazz Club in Cambridge. Holbrook stopped performing in 1986 and left the ImprovBoston board in 1988, but the organization persisted, finding its first home in 1994 when it took over the Back Alley Theatre in Inman Square.

In 2008, it opened the larger facility in Central Square, where it hosted all manner of improv. It facilitated holiday shows and improv tournaments, and schooled several generations of improvisors in its classes.

“I’m very proud that it lasted for 40-plus years,” says Holbrook. “I’m really sad and disappointed that it is winding down or going dormant now.” She says the closure isn’t too surprising, because theater audiences have changed, but she is optimistic about the future of improv comedy and hopeful ImprovBoston might live again. “Everybody loves improvisational comedy. They love the performers and the stars that have got that improvisational comedy background. There are still improvisational comedy companies that still get audiences all over the place.”

Laidlaw doesn’t see a viable option for ImprovBoston to reopen with a small footprint. But he is hopeful that somewhere down the line, the right people will pick up the reins. “So my recommendation, and the board’s recommendation is: Let’s button everything up, let’s put it on the shelf for a little bit,” he says. “And let’s keep it there, so it’s not dissolved. And let’s wait for those folks that have the energy to build it back up.”