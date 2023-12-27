Apple Watch sales ban put on hold by appeals court

An appellate court in Washington issued the interim stay Wednesday a day after Apple sought a delay of the decision by the US International Trade Commission, which had blocked the import and sale of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2. The court gave the commission until Jan. 10 to respond to Apple’s request for a longer stay during the company’s appeal of the ITC’s order.

Apple won a court ruling temporarily pausing a US sales ban on its newest smartwatches, giving the company a reprieve in a patent fight that had forced the devices off the market and threatened an estimated $17 billion business.

Advertisement

Apple was forced to stop sales of one of its signature products after the ITC found the company infringed a pair of patents from medical device maker Masimo Corp. related to measuring blood-oxygen saturation. Apple pulled the watches from its website on Dec. 21 and in retail stores on Christmas Eve. The court’s ruling appears to allow the company to resume sales.

Get Trendlines A business newsletter from Globe Columnist Larry Edelman covering the trends shaping business and the economy in Boston and beyond. Enter Email Sign Up

The ITC announced the sales and import ban in October, but the White House had 60 days to review it and potentially veto it. US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said Tuesday she wouldn’t intervene and the White House refused to veto the measure.

Apple also has developed a software update for the Apple Watch that it believes will mitigate the issue. It submitted the design of that update to the US customs agency and said the government is scheduled to decide Jan. 12 whether to approve or reject the changes.

A spokesperson for Irvine, Calif.-based Masimo declined to comment on Wednesday’s court ruling.

The ITC had argued against the interim stay of its order, saying in a Tuesday court filing that Apple didn’t face “irreparable harm” during its appeal because sales of some watch models continued.

Advertisement

“The Commission’s remedial orders do not affect all Apple Watch products, but only those that include a light-based pulse oximetry feature, i.e., a feature for measuring the oxygen level in the blood,” the ITC said.

Masimo is also seeking to intervene in the appeals case. The company said in a separate filing on Tuesday that Apple’s emergency request for an interim stay should be denied “because there is no emergency.”

“Apple misleads the Court as to the status quo,” Masimo said. “Apple fails to inform the Court that it has already stopped sales of the infringing Apple Watches that are the subject of the challenged ITC orders.”

Apple, which didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment, had argued the ITC’s decision was wrong and said it was “taking all measures” to return the watches to the US market. In a headache for owners of the Apple Watch Series 6, 7, and 8 — all of which include the blood-oxygen feature — out-of-warranty watches also weren’t eligible for hardware repairs as long as the ban remained in place.

The smartwatch controversy began with an early morning email from a scientist to Apple chief executive Tim Cook in 2013.

“I strongly believe that we can develop the new wave of technology that will make Apple the No. 1 brand in the medical, fitness and wellness market,” he wrote in the email, which was later included in legal documents. Some 10 hours after the message was sent, an Apple recruiter was in touch. And just weeks after that, the engineer was working at the tech company on a smartwatch with health sensors.

Advertisement

A flurry of activity began. Within a few months at Apple, the employee asked the company to file about a dozen patents related to sensors and algorithms for determining a person’s blood-oxygen level from a wearable device.

But this wasn’t just any engineer. He had been the chief technical officer of Cercacor Laboratories Inc., the sister company of Masimo Corp., which went on to get the United States to ban the Apple Watch.

Apple’s decision to hire this technical whiz — a Stanford engineering PhD named Marcelo Lamego — is seen as the spark that sent Masimo’s lawyers after Apple.

While the iPhone maker denies it did anything wrong, Masimo cited the poaching of employees as part of claims that the iPhone maker infringed its patents. The dispute culminated this month in Apple having to pull its latest watches from the company’s US stores.

Masimo, a relatively obscure maker of medical devices, argues that Lamego seized its prized asset — the ability to noninvasively and accurately capture the level of oxygen in a person’s blood — and took it to Apple. The feature ultimately helped turn the watch into more of a health device, solidifying its status as the wearable industry’s best-selling product.

Lamego joined Masimo in 2003 as a research scientist before becoming Cercacor’s tech chief around 2006. Cercacor was a spinoff of Masimo, and both companies are run by chief executive Joe Kiani, who helped invent much of their core technology.

Advertisement

Lawyers for Masimo say that Lamego lacked prior knowledge about how to develop the blood-oxygen feature (his previous studies were about neural interfaces rather than health sensors). He learned how to build the technology at Kiani’s companies and delivered it to Apple, they say.

Lamego then resigned from Apple in July 2014, just months after joining. Masimo argues that he left after Apple got what it needed.

The reality, according to longtime Apple executive Steve Hotelling, is that Lamego didn’t fit in at the company. He clashed with managers, demanded multimillion-dollar budgets, and wanted the ability to hire his own engineers without approval, Hotelling said in a deposition that was part of the court fight between the companies. After weeks of discussions, Lamego left Apple.