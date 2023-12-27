This Westwood pickle company is up against the Wahl

The amended complaint, filed in the United States District Court of New Jersey last week, claims that Wahlburgers pickles contain a higher sodium content than advertised on the nutrition label.

Grillo’s Pickles Inc., the Westwood pickle company, recently amended its lawsuit against Patriot Pickle, ARKK Food Co., and Wahlburgers, alleging the contents of their pickles are falsely advertised.

“[The defendants have] lied and continued to lie about the nature and quality of its pickles, misleading the public to believe they are superior to Grillo’s pickles,” according to the complaint.

The amended complaint is the latest salvo in the legal battle between Grillo’s and Patriot, a contract manufacturer that made Grillo’s pickles until 2021. Patriot makes pickles under the Whole Foods 365 and Wahlburgers brands.

Grillo’s first sued Wahlburgers in January for advertising that its pickles contained “no preservatives,” when they contained sodium benzoate, an artificial preservative. Grillo’s went to court again in June, claiming that Patriot stole its 100-year-old family recipe.

Patriot Pickle admitted to using the preservative. In a motion filed in federal court in New Jersey, where Patriot Pickle is based, the company said it had taken “voluntary corrective action to ensure future shipments of Wahlburgers pickles will be sodium benzoate-free.”

Patriot Pickle officials were unavailable to comment Friday, said an employee who answered the phone. Officials at Wahlburgers could not be reached. ARKK, which distributes Wahlburgers pickles, declined to comment.

In the latest development, Grillo’s claims that Wahlburgers and Whole Foods 365 pickles made by Patriot incorrectly advertise 180 milligrams of sodium per serving (28 grams). A laboratory test conducted for Grillo’s found that Wahlburgers pickles contain around 123 to 169 percent of the sodium that’s advertised, court papers said.

When Grillo’s and Patriot Pickle entered a so-called co-packing agreement in 2012, Patriot made the pickles that were sold under Grillo’s brand. At that time, Grillo’s packaging also advertised the inaccurate 180 milligrams of sodium.

Grillo’s has corrected its labels and sodium levels, but Wahlburgers’ pickles continue to use incorrect information on its packaging, according to the lawsuit.

The amended complaint said: “Patriot did not perform independent nutrition testing of their Wahlburgers pickles. Instead, because Patriot is using Grillo’s trade-secret recipes and processes to manufacture Wahlburgers, Patriot simply used Grillo’s old nutrition labeling.”

“As we’ve said before, at Grillo’s Pickles, we’re committed to ingredient transparency and we continue to stand by that,” Adam Kaufman, president of Grillo’s said. “It’s important that our competition is honest when listing out their ingredients, and we’re glad to have helped the truth come to light.”

Macie Parker can be reached at macie.parker@globe.com/ Follow her @Macieparker22.