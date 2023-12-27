Shipper says the Red Sea is still too dangerous

Shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd said it will keep its vessels away from the Red Sea even after the launch of a US-led task force to protect the key route from militant attacks. The container liner said it will continue to reroute its vessels via the Cape of Good Hope, a detour of several thousand miles. It follows a spate of attacks on merchant ships — by Yemeni rebels acting in support of the Palestinians — on a route that handles about 12 percent of global trade. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota looks to retain its crown

Toyota is poised to keep its title as the world’s best-selling carmaker, beating Volkswagen for the fourth consecutive year after steady demand across North America and Europe helped sales and production reach new records in November. Global sales — including that of subsidiaries Hino Motors Ltd. and Daihatsu Motor Co. — rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 986,262 units, the most ever for the month of November, the company said Wednesday. Worldwide production reached an all-time high at 1,067,446 units. The world’s biggest carmaker has been making and selling an unprecedented number of automobiles throughout the year, further securing its dominance with hybrid cars as it pushes forward with ambitious plans to mass produce electric vehicles and catch up with Elon Musk’s Tesla and China’s BYD Co. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WIND POWER

Strong winds and low demand lead to negative rates in Europe

Strong wind generation and low demand during the holiday period sent electricity prices below zero in Germany, while wholesale markets turned negative for some hours in France, Denmark, and Britain. Negative prices are occurring more frequently as the continent adds more weather-dependent renewable power. In Germany, wind-power generation is expected to stay strong for the rest of the week, peaking above 50 gigawatts on Friday, according to Bloomberg’s wind model. Output reached a record 53 gigawatts on Dec. 21. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FOOD

Rice prices at a record high

Rice prices surged to a fresh 15-year high, fueled by strong demand and lingering supply concerns. Thai white rice 5 percent broken — an Asian benchmark — climbed for a third straight week to reach $659 a ton on Wednesday, according to the Thai Rice Exporters Association. That’s the highest since October 2008 and brings the increase in prices to about 38 percent this year, after top shipper India restricted exports and dry weather threatened production. Rice is vital to the diets of billions of people in Asia and Africa, and the latest increase in prices could fan inflationary pressures and hike import bills for buyers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

E-COMMERCE

Zulily shuts down

The US online retailer Zulily is closing down, surprising customers and laying off hundreds of workers after efforts to salvage the business failed. The Seattle-based company said in a notice on its website that it had tried to fill all pending orders and expected to manage that within the coming two weeks. Zulily said it was trying to ensure that orders that could not be filled were canceled and refunded and offered a contact for customers who did not get their orders or refunds. Founded in 2010 by Darrell Cavens and Mark Vadon, Zulily made a splash with products catering to families with young children and staged a successful IPO on the Nasdaq in 2013. But it was taken private after it was acquired in 2015 for $2.4 billion by QVC parent company Qurate, formerly known as Liberty Interactive. Zulily’s chief executive Terry Boyle left the company at the end of October as financial troubles mounted following its acquisition by private equity firm Regent from Qurate in May. The company’s liquidation followed several rounds of layoffs as Zulily struggled to compete with Amazon. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

INTERNATIONAL

Crushed cakes cause a ruckus in Japan

The Japanese take their Christmas cakes seriously. So when some “Strawberry Frill Shortcakes” ordered online from Takashimaya Co. started showing up at customers’ doorsteps in crumbled heaps, the incident was destined to become headline news, complete with deep-bowed apologies broadcast on national television. The confectioneries in question were delivered in the days leading up to Christmas, selling for $38 apiece — not a small sum in Japan, where decades of deflation mean that lunch in Tokyo can still be had for less than $7. The cakes were meant to be frozen and shipped, to prevent disasters like the one that befell about a third of those who ordered the pastry. Strawberry shortcakes are popular in Japan, and especially so at Christmastime — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CRYTOCURRENCY

Bitcoin rises as regulators consider ETF fund

Bitcoin recovered amid renewed speculation that the US securities regulator is getting close to approving an exchange-traded fund investing directly in the biggest token. Bitcoin advanced as much as 2.1 percent and traded around $43,000 as of 12:10 p.m. in London Wednesday, rebounding from Tuesday’s drop. Other major cryptocurrencies also gained. Bitcoin Cash, one of the early offshoots of the original digital currency, rallied as much as 14 percent after investors piled into an investment vehicle tracking the token. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

INTERNATIONAL

European stocks tick up in light trading

European equities ticked higher in thin post-Christmas trading to hold near their highest level since January 2022. The Stoxx 600 Index closed 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday, the first day of trading in the region after the Christmas break. Real estate and technology stocks led the advance, while among individual movers, AstraZeneca rose after it agreed to acquire Chinese cell therapy developer Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. German chemical giant Bayer gained after it won a trial in a US lawsuit related to its Roundup herbicide, while mining giant Anglo American was lifted by a report it planned to sell a stake in Britain’s $9 billion Woodsmith fertilizer mine. Trading volumes were light, with only three trading days left this year. Stocks in the region have rallied hard in the last two months, putting the main benchmark on track to end 2023 more than 12 percent higher. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

Pipeline operator to buy natural gas storage assets

Pipeline operator Williams Cos. agreed to buy natural gas storage assets from an affiliate of Hartree Partners LP for $1.95 billion in a bet on demand growth for the fuel in the US and in overseas markets. The deal includes six underground storage facilities in Louisiana and Mississippi, Williams said Wednesday in a statement. The company will also get 230 miles of pipeline plus 30 interconnects. As well as giving Williams storage connected to Transco, the biggest US gas transmission conduit, the transaction positions Williams to gain from further expansion of the nation’s liquefied natural gas export industry. The US has grown in recent years to vie with Qatar and Australia as the world’s largest shipper of LNG. More capacity is planned for the US Gulf Coast, with three new LNG export terminals reaching a final investment decision this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS