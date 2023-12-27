The Times sues OpenAI and Microsoft over AI use of copyrighted work

The Times is the first major American media organization to sue the companies, the creators of ChatGPT and other popular AI platforms, over copyright issues associated with its written works. The lawsuit, filed in US District Court in Manhattan, contends that millions of articles published by the Times were used to train automated chatbots that now compete with the news outlet as a source of reliable information.

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement on Wednesday, opening a new front in the increasingly intense legal battle over the unauthorized use of published work to train artificial intelligence technologies.

The suit does not include an exact monetary demand. But it says the defendants should be held responsible for “billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages” related to the “unlawful copying and use of the Times’ uniquely valuable works.” It also calls for the companies to destroy any chatbot models and training data that use copyrighted material from the Times.

Microsoft declined to comment on the case. OpenAI did not immediately provide a comment.

The lawsuit could test the emerging legal contours of generative AI technologies — so-called for the text, images, and other content they can create after learning from large data sets — and could carry major implications for the news industry. The Times is among a small number of outlets that have built successful business models from online journalism, but dozens of newspapers and magazines have been hobbled by readers’ migration to the internet.

At the same time, OpenAI and other AI tech firms — which use a wide variety of online texts, from newspaper articles to poems to screenplays, to train chatbots — are attracting billions of dollars in funding.

OpenAI is now valued by investors at more than $80 billion. Microsoft has committed $13 billion to OpenAI and has incorporated the company’s technology into its Bing search engine.

“Defendants seek to free-ride on the Times’ massive investment in its journalism,” the complaint says, accusing OpenAI and Microsoft of “using the Times’ content without payment to create products that substitute for the Times and steal audiences away from it.”

The defendants have not had an opportunity to respond in court.

Concerns about the uncompensated use of intellectual property by AI systems have coursed through creative industries, given the technology’s ability to mimic natural language and generate sophisticated written responses to virtually any prompt.

Actress Sarah Silverman joined a pair of lawsuits in July that accused Meta and OpenAI of having “ingested” her memoir as a training text for AI programs. Novelists expressed alarm when it was revealed that AI systems had absorbed tens of thousands of books, leading to a lawsuit by authors including Jonathan Franzen and John Grisham. Getty Images, the photography syndicate, sued one AI company that generates images based on written prompts, saying the platform relies on unauthorized use of Getty’s copyrighted visual materials.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday apparently follows an impasse in negotiations involving the Times, Microsoft, and OpenAI. In its complaint, the Times said that it approached Microsoft and OpenAI in April to raise concerns about the use of its intellectual property and explore “an amicable resolution” — possibly involving a commercial agreement and “technological guardrails” around generative AI products — but that the talks reached no resolution.

Besides seeking to protect intellectual property, the lawsuit by the Times casts ChatGPT and other AI systems as potential competitors in the news business. When chatbots are asked about current events or other newsworthy topics, they can generate answers that rely on past journalism by the Times. The newspaper expresses concern that readers will be satisfied with a response from a chatbot and decline to visit the Times’ website, thus reducing web traffic that can be translated into advertising and subscription revenue.

The complaint cites several examples when a chatbot provided users with near-verbatim excerpts from Times articles that would otherwise require a paid subscription to view. It asserts that OpenAI and Microsoft placed particular emphasis on the use of Times journalism in training their AI programs because of the perceived reliability and accuracy of the material.

In one example of how AI systems use the Times’ material, the suit showed that Browse With Bing, a Microsoft search feature powered by ChatGPT, reproduced almost verbatim results from Wirecutter, the Times’ product review site. The text results from Bing, however, did not link to the Wirecutter article, and they stripped away the referral links in the text that Wirecutter uses to generate commissions from sales based on its recommendations.

“Decreased traffic to Wirecutter articles and, in turn, decreased traffic to affiliate links subsequently lead to a loss of revenue for Wirecutter,” the complaint states.

The lawsuit also highlights the potential damage to the Times’ brand through so-called AI “hallucinations,” a phenomenon in which chatbots insert false information that is then wrongly attributed to a source. The complaint cites several cases in which Microsoft’s Bing Chat provided incorrect information that was said to have come from the Times, including results for “the 15 most heart-healthy foods,” 12 of which were not mentioned in an article by the paper.

“If the Times and other news organizations cannot produce and protect their independent journalism, there will be a vacuum that no computer or artificial intelligence can fill,” the complaint reads. It adds, “Less journalism will be produced, and the cost to society will be enormous.”

The Times has retained the law firm Susman Godfrey as its lead outside counsel for the litigation. Susman represented Dominion Voting Systems in its defamation case against Fox News, which resulted in a $787.5 million settlement in April. Susman also filed a proposed class action suit last month against Microsoft and OpenAI on behalf of nonfiction authors whose books and other copyrighted material were used to train the companies’ chatbots.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.