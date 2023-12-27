How to dine like an expert in 2024

I posed your most pressing questions to Sophie Cranin, operations director at Eastern Standard Hospitality; Alexandra Caruso, operations director at Nightshade Noodle Bar ; Ted Hawkins, operations director at Coda Restaurant Group; Matt Schrage, operations director for Serpa Hospitality; and Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, who owns Alcove and the new Hook + Line .

Who chooses a soundtrack? Why do restaurants refuse to seat incomplete parties? How many credit cards are too many to split? (Please, just use one and settle up on Venmo!) If your new year’s resolutions include savvy dining, a pro panel is here to help.

Advertisement

What’s the best time to catch someone on the phone?

Cranin: If you have specific dietary restrictions, seating requests, or want something totally out of the ordinary (a floral arrangement, a special hello from the chef, sommelier, owner, or an opera singer personally serenading your table — I’ve seen it all), I’d recommend calling the restaurant (or better yet, emailing) between noon and 5 p.m.

Caruso: People who call in the few hours before we open are most likely to catch us and get a lot of attention. Sometimes we can’t answer the phone during service, as much as I’d love to.

What happens if you don’t confirm a reservation text from a restaurant? Will your reservation evaporate?

Caruso: The only thing that happens when you receive that text is that it will automatically cancel you if you hit “nine.” If you hit “one,” it will just mark that you’re coming. It’s a perfectly fine way to communicate with the restaurant, but I’m not going to cancel [if you don’t reply]. It just leaves an “unconfirmed” status.

How can you score a coveted table?

Hawkins: Restaurants are always trying to fill up the 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. [reservations]. That’s revenue that restaurants want to make seven days a week. That being said, I always recommend calling if you don’t see the time you want and understanding what reservation periods are. Our restaurants reserve 28 days prior, and it flips over at 8 a.m. on that day. Others are different; some are 45 days prior. Some do two months.

Advertisement

Is it better to reserve directly or on a platform like OpenTable?

Schrage: Resy is making a little bit of an inroad. But OpenTable historically has been almost a monopoly, and they’re a great resource. They help us out a lot. It does cost money for us to get a reservation through OpenTable. They have a small percentage, a small fee. For our restaurants, which run lean on management and administrative staff, we love when people just book online. But we also reserve some slots that you can get last-minute. We reserve slots for walk-ins. There’s availability if you call the restaurant that might not exist if you just look online.

Schlesinger-Guidelli: If someone says they need [an] accommodation, we can make sure that we’re meeting that on the phone in a way in which a computer algorithm can’t.

Hawkins: If you don’t see a reservation time, you should always call. We’re humans as opposed to a machine, and so we have a better idea of what’s going on that night that the machine might not be able to take into account.

Tom Schlesinger-Guidelli, the owner of Alcove. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Why do some restaurants not accept reservations? Wouldn’t it be simpler?

Advertisement

Schlesinger-Guidelli: Some of my best friends’ restaurants don’t take reservations and are some of the busiest. It’s really about maximizing time. I think restaurants that don’t take reservations are typically smaller and are packed early. Think about the line at Neptune. We’re a neighborhood restaurant, and we want everybody to feel like they can walk in at any point in time and not feel like they have to have a reservation to do that.

If you call with plenty of time, why can’t you get your pick of slots?

Hawkins: Restaurants have very specific requirements for when they can take reservations of different party sizes. Something we run into a lot is that someone will call 28 days in advance and have a 12-top that they’d like at 7:30.

We don’t do 12-tops at 7:30; we do them at very specific times, because there’s a chance you can seat some folks before that reservation. There’s zero chance of seating people after that reservation. To seat 12 people at 7:30, you basically need to ensure that those people are eating and drinking enough for those tables to be reserved all night, and the chances of that are low. That’s the revenue side of things. On the restaurant operation side of things, it also puts a huge bottleneck into the kitchen at the busiest time of the night.

You walk into a restaurant filled with empty tables. Why aren’t you seated right away?

Schrage: People are perplexed by that. It’s kind of amazing. … A lot of times, say, at Little Whale or Atlantico on a Friday night, the restaurant seems completely empty. But we just did an entire seating of guests, and they’re all getting out. We’re cleaning up, and then we’re going to do a whole other seating in 15 minutes.

Advertisement

Caruso: No restaurant is going to turn away a sale if they don’t have to. Occasionally, restaurants may make the decision to hold off on seating anyone else because they can’t provide good service if they’re understaffed. It’s really for the benefit of the guests. But, generally speaking, I’m sure it’s just that there’s a reservation on that table.

Rachel Miller and her partner Alexandra Caruso pose for a portrait at Nightshade Noodle Bar in Lynn in 2022. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Your spouse is parking. Your kid is melting down. You promise to order a drink. And yet: Why won’t restaurants seat incomplete parties?

Hawkins: Some of the rationale I’ve heard is that, when you seat a guest, that’s their table. There’s no making a separate plan. When people reserve a table on a reservation platform, they’re not reserving a table, they’re reserving a time slot, hopefully within a 15-minute range, and they’re reserving for a set amount of time.

As soon as we seat a guest at the table, we’re starting the clock. If you think, I’ve been here for an hour but my guests just showed up, my allotted two hours starts now. In reality, it started as soon as your butt hit the seat. ... Butts in seats is what makes money.

Caruso: I think it’s ridiculous not to seat incomplete parties because you’re going to seat them regardless. They’re going to start probably spending money at the table, whereas they may not while they’re standing. I think seating incomplete parties saves the few minutes in terms of getting things rolling when the party is complete. That said, it does inconvenience the restaurant to not be able to start on time. It can be a real domino effect. It doesn’t take the place of the entire party being there.

Advertisement

What’s the industry standard for an allotted time?

Hawkins: Realistically, I’d say an hour and 30 minutes to an hour and 45 minutes for two; two hours for three or four; and 2½ for anything bigger.

What’s up with kitchen appreciation or similarly named fees? Why not roll costs into the menu?

Caruso: That’s something that I’ve had to talk to hundreds of people about over many years. It’s a two-part answer. The labor laws in Massachusetts are a little bit antiquated around restaurant tips and a gratuity. Anybody who’s making food is not allowed to take tips. The only people who are allowed to have any gratuity distributed to them are the people who are actually interacting with guests. That’s pretty silly, I think, because people who are contributing to the dining experience by making the food can actually benefit from the appreciation.

I think plenty of restaurants do roll those costs into the menu, and I think diners prefer transparency. When restaurants get more expensive, people aren’t inclined to break it down; they just say a place is really expensive. By seeing it broken out, and also having the chance to have a conversation about it, they better understand the “why.”

Tipping: What’s standard these days? Adobe Stock

Tipping: What’s standard these days?

Cranin: Tipping is always personal and based on one’s specific experience at the restaurant on that day, but my personal floor is 20 percent. If something is amiss during my experience, I’d much rather give the server and the team at large a chance to rectify it during the meal than penalize them after the fact. That tip typically goes to more than just the server; it’s usually distributed across the support team (bussers and runners) and bar team (bartenders and barbacks), so I try to make an assessment of the overall level of service provided by the team when considering how much to tip.

If something is taken off the check because of a mistake, I’ll typically still consider that in the total amount when tipping the server. Oftentimes, it’s something out of their control, like the food being cold or cooked to the wrong temperature.

Who decides what soundtrack is playing? What if the music is annoying or loud?

Cranin: We’re usually trying to either influence or ride with the vibe. Nothing bad ever happens that a little bossa nova can’t turn around, but if the team seems to be dragging, it’s good to get something with a beat playing to get a little pep back in their step. Typically managers will calibrate the volume levels throughout the night, but if something is amiss, please tell us. We can’t be everywhere at once, and by saying something, you may be inadvertently improving the experience of several other parties near you. Just don’t take offense if we smile and nod but don’t actually change anything. That means there’s a larger plan in place, or we know something you don’t.

Schlesinger-Guidelli: Typically, it’s the managers. … I think sometimes music gets out of hand at a restaurant accidentally. What I would suggest is that diners ask if there’s a quieter area to sit in, not for the volume of the music or the style of the music to be changed.

What are the busiest and least busy dining-out days lately?

Cranin: Sunday through Tuesday evenings are typically a bit quieter. Wednesdays are sneakily sometimes very busy. I think, in our new post-pandemic reality, a lot of folks are commuting into work Tuesday through Thursday, and Wednesday has become a popular night to go out with co-workers.

Schlesinger-Guidelli: Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Wednesdays are now in the [busy] mix. Friday is sort of off that mix a little bit. People aren’t going to the office on Fridays, so there isn’t an after-work drinking crowd.

How can someone become a regular?

Cranin: Visit the restaurant often! Not just Saturday nights in October, but all year round, on slower weekdays as well as weekends. Be thoughtful and courteous with the staff, and they’ll take care of you.

Introduce yourself to the managers and to the rest of the service team. Offer compliments as well as constructive criticism. Don’t worry about how much you tip — as long as you’re within industry standard [20 percent], you’re fine. Attend special events and experiences. Follow the restaurant on social media.

Schlesinger-Guidelli: We technically define it as three visits within a 12-month period of time.

How do you keep track of what regulars like?

Schrage: On OpenTable, if people make reservations, there’s an opportunity to leave general notes about their preferences: “This guest likes to stay a little bit longer than we typically expect, so we’re going to allot more time for that table. This guest likes Chablis.” If they’re a walk-in regular, it’s word of mouth.

How many credit cards are too many to split?

Schlesinger-Guidelli: At this point in time, pretty much everyone uses [point-of-sale system] Toast. You can split credit cards up to an unlimited number amount of times, basically. Is it annoying to go more than for, say, six? Yeah, but it’s not terribly difficult.

If you’re a table that wants to split on more than, say, two credit cards, let the server know in advance so they can make sure that they ring all of the stuff into specific seat numbers, so that when it comes time for them to split your check, it’s easier.

The ubiquitous screens at fast-casual spots: Do you tip on takeout?

Caruso: I have thought about this a lot since the pandemic because I think that the etiquette has changed. I always tip on takeout. It’s just a good thing. It’s not like people aren’t doing work; those systems require work. I just think it’s good karma.

A bartender prepares a drink at Eastern Standard in late October. Nathan Klima for The Boston Glob





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.