More than a dozen ways to ring in the New Year in Boston and beyond

Let’s start with the obvious: First Night Boston . Last year’s celebration came “positively roaring back with all the sizzle and spark of pre-pandemic times,” according to a Globe report.

Buh-bye, ‘23. Bring on ‘24. We’ve rounded up a bunch of awesome ways to ring in the new year, whether you’d rather get home before sunset or keep dancing after the ball drops.

First Night starts at 11 a.m. (Last Day?), and all events are free. Highlights of the 13-hour party, according to the online schedule, include live music at City Hall Plaza Main Stage, ice sculptures, a carousel, arts and crafts presented by the Greater Boston Chinese Cultural Association, improv shows, a skating spectacular, and First Night Parade, from City Hall Plaza to Boston Common at 6 p.m. Ooh and aah as fireworks pop off at 7 p.m. over Boston Common, followed by a Pipes and Pops Concert. An eclectic mix of live music and performances keeps rolling until the midnight countdown — and more fireworks, over Boston Harbor, at Long Wharf. Free. firstnightboston.org

LEAPS ON THE FROG POND

The Skating Club of Boston will host a show on the Frog Pond Dec. 31. Handout

It’s part of First Night, but this Boston tradition deserves its own mention: The free-admission Skating Club of Boston’s Skating Spectacular takes place at 6 p.m. at the Frog Pond. Catch “national and international competitive figure skaters, soloists, groups, Team Excel Synchronized Skating and Theater On Ice of Boston teams,” according to event billing. bostonfrogpond.com

DISNEY COMES TO BOSTON

Disney on Ice Jeff Kavanaugh

Skip the flight to Florida and catch some Disney magic here in Boston. “Disney On Ice Presents Into the Magic” at Boston University’s Agganis Arena through Jan. 1 — including two New Years’ Eve performances at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Kiddos can see Mickey, Minnie, their favorite characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco,” “Tangled,” “Cinderella,” “Beauty and the Beast,” and more. (Bonus: you’ll get home with plenty of time for them to want to watch “Frozen” again before the ball drops.) From $15. disneyonice.com/tickets

SNOWPORT MAGIC

Seaport’s got options on New Year’s Eve. You might:

Children with ice sculptures in the Seaport District in 2021. Boston Seaport by WS Development

OCEAN STATE OF MIND

Providence serves up a reason to take a trip to lil’ Rhody to celebrate. The city lights up its signature WaterFire in a New Year’s Eve celebration at 195 District Park starting at 5 p.m. Think music, artists, roaming entertainment, food trucks, a river lighting at 7 p.m., and fireworks at 8:30. Free. providencetourismcouncil.org

PATRIOT PARTY

Patriots mascot Pat Patriot will be on hand for First Night at Patriot Place. Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The way this season’s going, this may be your only chance to have a Patriots party (ba-dum-tss!). Bring the fam to Foxborough to celebrate early, with First Night at Patriot Place from 4-7 p.m. Make-your-own hat, snag a caricature portrait (yes, you do have big ears, Uncle Mo), get an airbrush tattoo, see ice sculptures, say hi to Pat Patriot, and more, according to the website.

Those 21 and over might stay later for LOLs and brews: The Comedy Scene hosts two New Year’s Eve shows with a lineup of local comics at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. ($25). Six String Grill and Stage hosts a New Year’s Eve Bash with live music, favors, and Champagne toast. (Doors 7:30 p.m., tickets from $35.) patriot-place.com

AND MORE BASHES

Of course, there are too many parties in hotels, bars, and restaurants around Boston to list here. But some highlights:

ONE UP

Beer, as well as cocktails, are part of the festivities at the Mario-themed New Year's Eve Party at Night Shift Brewery's taproom in Everett. Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe

Boop boop boop, boop-boop boop boop. … Sorry, we were just singing the Super Mario theme song because Night Shift Brewing’s Everett location hosts a Super Mario New Year’s Eve Party. Celebrate 2024 in 8-bit glory: Think classic Mario games, Mario Kart, themed drinks like “Princess Peach Bellini” and “Flower Power,” food, a band called Wario Speedwagon (gold), costume contest, and midnight countdown — all while the room is “transformed into a Mushroom Kingdom wonderland with Mario-themed decor, from warp pipes to power-ups,” according to event billing. Free admission. nightshiftbrewing.com

PJ PARTY

Tired: drinking beer in your pajamas at home. Wired: drinking beer in your pajamas in public. Yup, Lamplighter Brewing in Cambridge hosts a New Year’s Eve New Year, Same Jammies jam at their 284 Broadway taproom. “Don your finest pajamas, robes, and slippers. … We’re transforming our taproom into the dream slumber party with games, dancing, and plenty of delicious fresh beer,” according to event billing. Plus prizes for best dressed. ($25, 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.) Meanwhile, the brewer’s Cambridge Crossing location hosts Miss Lamplighter’s New Year’s Eve Drag Extravaganza. ($50, advance tickets required. 8 p.m.-1 a.m.) lamplighterbrewing.com

HAVE A BALL

Get your Cinderella on: The Westin Copley Place hosts the “Boston Resolution Ball” with music and dancing until 2 a.m. (No pumpkins here.) Dress to the nines for this black-tie optional event offering “complimentary tiaras and party hats,” according to event billing. The festivities include Italian-inspired dinner stations, cash bar, and silent auction. From $99. All info on Eventbrite.com.

WONKA LAND

Patrons at High Street Place. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Who’s the best Willy Wonka: Gene Wilder, Johnny Depp, or Timothée Chalamet? No matter which Will you prefer, get your Wonka on at High Street Place Food Hall’s Wonka’s New Year’s Eve Party. The whimsical night of pure imagination features a candy buffet, performances from the Boston Circus Guild, dancing, dueling DJs, photo booth, make-up and tattoo glam bar, themed cocktails, fare from around the hall, midnight toast, and suggested attire of “bright colors, purples, tulle, sparkles and flare,” according to event billing. 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Tickets from $125. highstreetplace.com

OCEAN’S 11 VIBES

Epic “Casino Royale” parties stretch from Fenway to Back Bay and the Seaport at nine venues, each boasting “its own gaming style theme,” according to billing. For example, Loretta’s Last Call’s theme is “Wild West,” while Back Bay Social’s theme is “Roaring 20s.” Game On Boston offers $500 for the “most stylish” reveler. As of this writing, there are still all-venues passes available, or you can buy tickets from individual bars. Prices vary. Find details on eventbrite.com and on each venue’s website: gameonboston.com, luckyslounge.com, backbaysocial.com, bleacherbarboston.com, alibiboston.com, rochambeauboston.com, lansdownepubboston.com, Bill’s Bar Boston’s Facebook page, lorettaslastcall.com, bleacherbarboston.com

WE ROLL ON NEW YEAR’S, DONNY

Roll your way into ‘24 Lebowski-style at Lucky Strike Fenway, where the NYE Ball Drop party includes four hours of bowling, shoe rental, $5 arcade card for each guest, a special menu — lemon pepper wings, coconut shrimp, funnel cake fries, tacos, spicy chicken salad, and more — and a sparkling cider and Champagne toast, according to their website. (9 p.m.-1a.m., from $83 per person.) There’s also a deluxe package (from $96 per person) and two-hour family package (from $46). Details and FAQs: luckystrikeent.com

Wamesit Lanes in Tewksbury offers a 21+ New Year’s karaoke party with “unlimited pizza bar,” bowling, arcade games, Champagne toast — and $250 prize for top karaoke singer — according to event billing. (From $20. 9 p.m.-1 a.m.) As of this writing, there were tickets left for their daytime family New Year’s package, from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Bring up to six people for pizza bar and soft drinks, party hats, and kids’ toast, according to event billing. From $165. wamesitlanes.com

PARTY LIKE IT’S 1999

‘90s kids, rejoice: Tavern in the Square’s A Very 90′s New Years Eve Party in Allston will take you back to the glory days of Mariah Carey and Janet Jackson. There will be a live DJ, complimentary hors d’oeuvres, Champagne toast at midnight, and prize for best ‘90s get-up, according to event billing. From $30. eventbrite.com

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.