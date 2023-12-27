Start 2024 with an answer

I’m still waiting to hear back from …

Is my relationship making me happy enough …

My roommate’s significant other doesn’t respect me …

Why am I the last single friend ...

I’m wondering what I’m doing wrong …”

We all have problems. As we approach a new year, we can make life better – together.

The good news is, when you write into Love Letters with a relationship question, it’s anonymous, you get advice, AND you help others by letting them know they’re not alone. How nice of you!

At Love Letters, we love hearing questions about things like … dating fatigue, the frustrations of being in a situationship, what it feels like to be days or months after a bad breakup, the nuances of marriage, life during and after divorce, and every up and down in between.

Advertisement

Ask away and we’ll tackle it for a good year.

Send your letter to loveletters@globe.com or, even easier, use this anonymous form.