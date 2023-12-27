Talk about sharp: This skilled bladesmith crafts knives that fit like a glove.

“Beautiful knives make people happy, and happy people make better cooks,” claims David Singer, a bladesmith who turned a career corner from sommelier. He has worked at some of New York’s most prestigious restaurants, from Felidia to Le Cirque and Veritas, and was the Sommelier d’Hotel at the Waldorf Astoria. In Boston, he worked at the now-closed Federalist Restaurant and was beverage director at the Mandarin Oriental. Eventually, he became burned out, he says. “I needed to do something with my hands.” Intrigued by a bladesmithing competition featured on a television program, he enrolled in a class at Massachusetts College of Art and Design to learn the skill. Today, Singer is the owner of Singer Blade Works in Acton, where he forges stunning custom-made Damascus chef’s and paring knives and cleavers that feature intricate patterns of waves and swirls. “Making Damascus knives is a very labor-intensive process in which I generally lose 80 percent of my material, and it takes 50-60 hours to produce one chef’s knife,” he says. To make the handles, Singer opts for exotic woods such as petrified bog oak, curly koa, Arizona ironwood, purple buckeye burl, black walnut, or a mix of several types. “Sometimes, I’ll get wood from fallen trees.” The pins that bolster the wood handles are etched with designs too. If you’re in the area, Singer will meet with you to customize your knife according to your grip and how you plan to use it. A phone call could work as well. You’ll end up with a knife that fits like a glove. “It’s like getting custom clothing,” he says. Paring knives start at $175 and up. Chef’s knives start at $475 and up. For more information, go to singerbladeworks.wordpress.com. Singer showcases a limited selection at The Cork & Board, 1207 Centre St., Newton, 413-272-6796.

