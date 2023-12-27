My dates seem overly interested in my late wife

The last person I was dating compared every moment with my past. It happened every dinner, every trip; seemingly everything we did together was an unrequited invite to drift back to my memory lane.

Q. I’m a widower, sadly, and trying to date again. But to be honest, I just want to be in love again. I sooooo long for a loving connection, but when I introduce my “story” in the dating equation, things then get a bit gray.

I really, really wanted this to work but she couldn’t let go of my past, and the exuberant energy that was there slowly dissipated. It was as if she was jealous of my late spouse, and it made me look at her very differently.

Any suggestions on how I should approach, or am I a lost cause forever?

– Lonely But Not Alone

A. Try dating someone else. Not everyone will feel competitive with — or overly curious about — your marriage. Many possible partners will be interested within reason, in a way that makes you feel comfortable.

After a certain age, a lot of people have left long relationships. Yes, death is very different than divorce; people will know you did not choose to walk away from your marriage. But the right person will understand that you can love more than one person in a lifetime. An experienced, thoughtful, empathetic human can figure out that there’s no use competing with someone from the past because all relationships are different. Also, you’re a different version of yourself after your many experiences. Everything is new.

You might benefit from dating someone who has been through this experience. Have you ever been to an event for widowed people? You could also try meeting people through an activity, so you can get to know them casually before jumping to romance. A slow burn might be best.

If you’re very recently widowed, by the way, some people might wonder if you’re in a place where you can truly love them. That might be part of the issue here — that these women can’t fathom you being open to something serious so soon (if it is, in fact, soon).

If timing might be part of the confusion, tell them how you feel and what you’re seeking, then try to be patient — with them and yourself.

– Meredith

READERS RESPOND

It sounds like you want to skip over dating to the part where you are in love with a lifelong partner....Some people get lucky and meet someone right away, but most have to meet and date many people before they find the right relationship. There’s no way to snap your fingers and make it happen, so start to open your mind to going out with multiple people over time, take breaks when you need to, don’t get too discouraged when things don’t work out — and don’t spend a lot of time with people you aren’t compatible with just because you want to be in a couple. DDL314

I’ve been widowed and then dating, and you’re right: Some people get weird and think we’re looking for a replacement copy. The right person will listen when YOU want to tell your stories. Just keep looking. RANDOMKINDNESS