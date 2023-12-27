What resolutions? Try these two indulgent cheesecake recipes any time of year.

Before we embrace healthy eating in 2024, there’s still time to indulge in one of these delicious spins on classic cheesecake. From Spain’s Basque Country, a crustless cheesecake has garnered global acclaim for its blistered, “burnt” surface and creamy-smooth center. And at Maximo Bistrot in Mexico City, we tasted an exceptionally delicious and impossibly light guava cheesecake. In addition to standard cream cheese, the cake is made with French triple crème cheese — plus heavy cream and a good dose of eggs.

Makes 12 to 16 servings

Basque cheesecake, or tarta de queso vasca, was created in the 1990s by Spanish chef Santiago Rivera. The crustless cake bakes in a parchment-lined pan in a hot oven—no water bath needed—until the center is just barely set. Room-temperature dairy is key for ensuring a lump-free batter, but then thoroughly chilling the batter (at least 6 hours) before baking allows the cake to spend enough time in a hot oven to achieve dramatic coloring without overcooking.

After much trial and

error, we found that the style of springform pan makes a huge difference in how the cake bakes. For a pan with a light-colored finish, bake at 450 degrees; for a dark pan, such as nonstick, set it to 425 degrees. Start checking after 40 minutes; a digital thermometer is best for testing the temperature.

The cake keeps well in the refrigerator for at least three days. Basque cheesecake sometimes is served at room temperature, but we prefer it with a bit of a chill.

Make sure the cream cheese, eggs, and crème fraîche are at room temperature before making the batter. Also, be sure to use the paddle attachment, not the whisk, to avoid incorporating excess air. Finally, don’t be alarmed by how jiggly the cheesecake is when it comes out of the oven. As it cools and chills, it will set up beautifully.

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) salted butter, melted, plus more for baking dish

4 large eggs, plus 3 large egg yolks, room temperature

1½ cups (321 grams) white sugar

1 teaspoon grated lemon zest

½ teaspoon table salt

2 pounds cream cheese, cut into chunks, room temperature

8 ounce (226-gram) container crème fraîche, room temperature

In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together the whole eggs and yolks. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix the sugar, lemon zest, and salt on low until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the cream cheese and beat on medium-low speed until no lumps remain, 2 to 3 minutes, scraping the bowl and paddle attachment a few times. With the mixer on low, slowly add the beaten eggs in 4 or 5 additions, occasionally scraping the bowl and mixing after each addition until fully incorporated, 15 to 20 seconds, before adding more. Scrape the bowl. With the mixer on low, add the crème fraîche a spoonful at a time. Detach the bowl from the mixer and stir with a silicone spatula, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides. Cover and refrigerate until thoroughly chilled, at least 6 hours or up to 24 hours.

About 30 minutes before you are ready to bake the cake, adjust an oven rack to the lower-middle position. If your pan is light in color, heat the oven to 450 degrees; if your pan has a dark finish, heat to 425 degrees. Cut a 14- to 15-inch round of kitchen parchment. Line a 9-inch springform pan with the parchment round, pushing the paper into the edges and against the sides of the pan, allowing it to form folds and pleats; set aside.

When the oven is at temperature, pour the cold batter into the prepared pan; if needed, spread in an even layer. Rap the pan against the counter a few times to remove any large air bubbles. Bake until the cake is deeply browned and an instant thermometer, inserted at the edge with the probe angled so the tip is at the center of the cake, reaches 150 to 155 degrees, about 40 to 55 minutes; once the cake nears 150 degrees, the temperature tends to rise quickly, so check every 3 to 4 minutes. Even when done, the center of the cake will jiggle when the pan is gently shaken. Transfer to a wire rack and cool for 1 to 2 hours; the cake will deflate as it cools.

Refrigerate the cake, uncovered (it will still be warm), until chilled, at least 4 hours or up to 3 days (if storing for more than a day, cover with foil once the cake no longer is warm). Let stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes before serving. To serve, remove the sides of the pan, then set the cake, still on the springform base, on a platter. Pull the parchment away from the sides and cut the cake into slices.

Triple Crème Cheesecake With Guava Sauce Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Triple Crème Cheesecake With Guava Sauce

Makes 12 to 16 servings

We adapt Maximo Bistrot chef Eduardo García’s recipe here, adjusting the cheesecake formula just slightly and creating an easy guava sauce to take the place of the sorbet and compote served with it at his Mexico City restaurant.

Saint André is a widely available type of French triple crème cheese. The rind must be removed before use, so you’ll need to purchase about 1¼ pounds to obtain 1 pound, trimmed.

To make the sauce, you will need guava nectar, which is sold in cans, aseptic packaging (like boxed broth), or refrigerated cartons (like orange juice); if you have a choice of pink or white guava nectar, the former will yield a more attractive sauce.

We advise against using a springform with a lip or moat around the bottom intended for containing leaks; during testing, we found the unusual raised bottom affected the browning of the crust and baking time for the filling.

The cheeses, eggs, and cream need to be at room temperature. If the ingredients are cold, they won’t mix easily and the batter may wind up lumpy. However, it’s easiest to remove the rind from the soft, buttery Saint André cheese while it’s cold, so do the trimming before allowing it to come to room temperature.

The cheesecake and sauce can be made up to three days in advance.

For the cheesecake:

71 grams (5 tablespoons) salted butter, cut into 1-tablespoon pieces, cool room temperature, plus more for the pan

71 grams (1⁄₃ cup) plus 214 grams (1 cup) white sugar, divided

86 grams (2⁄₃ cup) plus 24 grams (3 tablespoons) all-purpose flour, divided

75 grams (¾ cup) almond flour

1 pound cream cheese, room temperature

1¼ pounds Saint André cheese (see headnote), trimmed of rind, room temperature

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

7 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups heavy cream, room temperature

For the sauce:

3 cups guava nectar (see headnote)

71 grams (1⁄₃ cup) white sugar

1 teaspoon cornstarch

1/8 teaspoon table salt

3 tablespoons lime juice

Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch springform pan. If the pan is nonstick with a dark finish, heat the oven to 400 degrees with a rack in the lower-middle position; if it is not, heat to 425 degrees.

In a medium bowl, whisk together the 71 grams (‚ cup) sugar, the 86 grams (” cup) all-purpose flour, and the almond flour. Sprinkle 2 tablespoons of the mixture into the prepared pan and turn to evenly coat the bottom and sides, then tap any excess back into the bowl. Set the pan on a square of extra-wide foil and fold the foil up the sides, pressing it against the pan.

To the flour mixture, add the butter, then, using your fingers, rub it into the dry ingredients until the mixture resembles wet sand. Transfer to the prepared pan and press firmly into an even layer in the bottom. Set the pan on a rimmed baking sheet; set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 24 grams (3 tablespoons) all-purpose flour to remove any lumps; set aside. In a stand mixer with the paddle attachment, mix both cheeses, the remaining 214 grams (1 cup) sugar, and the vanilla on low speed until combined, about 1 minute; scrape the bowl once or twice. Increase to medium-high speed and beat until the mixture is smooth and fluffy, scraping the bowl as needed, 3 to 4 minutes.

With the mixer running on low, add the flour and mix just until combined, about 30 seconds; scrape the bowl. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing until incorporated, 10 to 15 seconds, after each addition. After all the eggs have been added, scrape the bowl, then beat on medium speed until well combined, about 1 minute. With the mixer running on low, slowly pour in the cream; this should take about 1 minute. Remove the bowl from the mixer and stir with a silicone spatula, making sure to scrape the bottom and sides of the bowl; the batter will be thin.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan; it will be quite full. Place the baking sheet in the oven and bake for 40 minutes; the cake will rise above the rim of the pan and the surface will be deeply browned. Turn off the oven, prop open the door with the handle of a wooden spoon, and continue to bake the cake with the oven’s residual heat for 15 minutes. The center of the cake should reach 150 degrees to 160 degrees; if it does not, return it to the oven, close the door, and continue to bake with the oven’s residual heat until the center comes up to temperature.

Transfer the baking sheet with the cheesecake to a wire rack; the center of the cake will still be wobbly. Cool for 1 hour; the cake will deflate as it cools. Refrigerate, uncovered, until fully chilled, for at least 4 hours or up to 3 days. Once fully chilled, cover the cake with foil or plastic wrap.

To make the sauce, in a 12-inch skillet, bring the guava nectar to a simmer over medium-high heat, then reduce to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until reduced to about 1Æ cups, 12 to 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk together the sugar, cornstarch, and salt.

When the guava nectar is properly reduced, whisk in the sugar mixture and return to a simmer, stirring constantly, and cook for about 1 minute; the mixture will thicken very slightly. Pour into a nonreactive container and whisk in the lime juice. Cool to room temperature, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 3 days.

To serve, let the cheesecake stand at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Run a narrow-bladed knife around the edge of the cake to loosen the sides. Remove the pan sides, then cut the cake into slices. Serve with the chilled guava sauce.

