5 education stories to watch in R.I. in 2024

PROVIDENCE — From staffing shortages to chronic absenteeism, school curriculum and pandemic recovery, K-12 education has been top of mind this year in Rhode Island, where public school enrollment is dropping and the largest school district remains under state control.

Rhode Island public schools received hundreds of millions of relief dollars in multiple chunks from the federal government over the course of the pandemic, and the deadline to spend the final tranche is September 2024. School districts will not only be in a crunch to spend the remaining cash properly but they’ll be planning for the “cliff” next school year, when the American Rescue Plan Act money can no longer be spent on payroll and other ongoing expenses.

Advertisement

Providence, the district that received the most money, may have to do layoffs after hiring more than 160 employees including social workers using the American Rescue Plan Act funds. Every district that used the money for payroll will be facing the same dilemma.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

State lawmakers may funnel more money toward educating multilingual learners, a fast-growing segment of the school population. Public school districts also face tough decisions as enrollment continues to drop, since state aid to schools is tied to how many students are enrolled in a district. Districts considering closing school buildings and seeking more money from municipal coffers and are likely stories to watch in 2024.

When will Providence get its schools back?

The five-year term of the state takeover of the Providence public school district technically ends in October 2024, but it is widely expected to be extended beyond that date. The state’s efforts to turn around the district were significantly interrupted by the pandemic, but the Rhode Island Department of Education will need to prove in 2024 that progress was made in the first five years, and that it’s still worth continuing to keep the schools out of local hands. Some key metrics are still worse than before the takeover, including chronic absenteeism and English language arts scores. (Math proficiency this year was one percentage point better.)

Advertisement

Mayor Brett Smiley has said he doesn’t expect the city to get the schools back next school year, but he has convened a cabinet of people who have been meeting about the process of returning the schools to local control.

Expect to see a lot of shovels

Seven Rhode Island communities approved bonds in 2023 for school construction projects, some of which will break ground in 2024. Maintenance on many school buildings was deferred for decades, and new school buildings are much-needed in many communities. Still, some taxpayers are saying enough is enough with excessive borrowing and spending, which is what happened in North Kingstown when voters rejected a $222 bond proposal last month to build a new middle school and police station.

Providence may hold a special election in 2024 for an eye-popping $400 million worth of school construction projects, which is on top of hundreds of millions already approved by voters in previous elections. If the new tranche of money is approved, RIDE will have to order some more shovels to keep up with all the ceremonial groundbreakings.

Will RICAS scores improve?

Test scores aren’t everything, but they are a useful tool to compare year-over-year if more students are reading and doing math at grade level. After a huge pandemic drop in proficiency rates, the scores ticked up slightly this year, but have still not exceeded pre-pandemic levels. If they increase by a larger margin in 2024, it could indicate that COVID recovery efforts are working.

Advertisement

Governor Dan McKee has also closely tied his signature education proposal, Learn 365, to the RICAS scores, so the results are a litmus test of the success of his program. McKee’s goal is for Rhode Island to equal Massachusetts’ levels by 2030.

It’s hard to raise academic outcomes if students aren’t in school, so improving reading and math scores will go hand-in-hand with tackling chronic absenteeism in 2024.

Solving the staffing shortage

There are countless areas of education that are struggling to fill jobs, but the youngest learners with special needs have been particularly affected this year. The Early Intervention system in Rhode Island, which serves children from birth until age 3 with developmental delays, is out of compliance with federal law because of the massive wait list, leaving families waiting months for crucial services. State officials and legislators in 2024 will be grappling with how to fix the system, including hiring and retaining more staff, and potentially raising Medicaid rates.

At the same time, the public special education system — which must serve children starting at age 3 — has struggled to find certified educators as well, a problem that led to a class-action lawsuit in Providence which was settled this year. As Providence works to comply with settlement, which will be monitored by the federal court, the special education system will be critical for those children who did not receive timely early interventions due to the long waits.

Advertisement

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.