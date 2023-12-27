Bar and live music venue Dusk to leave Providence location after more than a decade

“We will forever appreciate the love and support you have all shown us,” the business posted on Instagram and Facebook .

The popular bar and live music venue in Providence announced on social media this week that it would be moving out of its current space at 301 Harris Ave. by the end of January, after calling the building home for more than 13 years.

The owners of the property asked Dusk to vacate “with short, but legal notice” in order to sell the building, the company said Tuesday.

“To the best of our knowledge there is no developer, specific buyer, investor, or university involved,” Dusk wrote online. “While it is devastating to us, we have to remember to not conflate the situation with rumor or conspiracy. Please keep with the spirit of Dusk and continue to make these memories happy.“

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Dusk also encouraged patrons to keep supporting their team and talent “until the very end.”

Advertisement

“We still have a lot of great events scheduled and we hope we’ll see you at some of them,” Dusk said.

The business added that it’s still considering what a future could look like in 2024 “if the stars align.”

“As we know more about our final time at 301 Harris Ave., we will be posting about any changes, any last minute opportunities to play and any other pertinent information,” Dusk said.

Dusk owner Rick Sunderland could not immediately be reached for comment, but he told GoLocalProv “the property is going on the market and the trust that owns [it] wants us out by February 1.”

“We have had nearly 14 years in this space and appreciate every moment. While we don’t know what the future may hold for Dusk, we want to go forward with grace, without speculation, and with a drive to continue being a part of this amazing scene,” the bar wrote online.

Advertisement

Many people took to the company’s social media posts this week to comment about their memories at the spot.

“I always loved your space and been in love with that Chandelier,” one person wrote.

“One of the best underground metal venues in a long, long time,” another said. “You will survive. I guarantee it.”

“Many killer times here ...we have had and witnessed many monumental and special moments of people’s lives here including people proposing marriage and such,” another person commented.

The venue also promoted its last New Years Eve party on Harris Ave. on Sunday.

“Bittersweet still tastes good in a Negroni,” the bar wrote.

Mayday, another bar and live music venue in Providence, also announced it would be closing next month.

“It’s been our distinct pleasure to serve the Providence community these past two years,” the bar wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

The space is changing hands and will reopen “as an exciting new entertainment concept,” Mayday said, adding that the date for the reopening hasn’t been set yet.

“But for Mayday as it exists now, this is the end. Stop by in the next few days and kindly help us drink the rest of our stock and grab a )soon to be collector’s item) sticker.”

The bar also promoted their final New Years Eve party on Sunday.

Advertisement





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.