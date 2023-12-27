Charlotte and Noah are top baby names in R.I.

The Rhode Island Department of Health on Wednesday shared preliminary lists of the most popular baby names in Rhode Island in 2023:

PROVIDENCE — Charlotte remains the most popular name for baby girls, but Noah has edged out Liam as the most popular name for baby boys in Rhode Island.

1. Charlotte

2. Sophia

3. Olivia

4. Amelia

5. Emma

6. Nora

7. Luna

8. Isabella

9. Mia

10. Isla

Male

1. Noah

2. Liam

3. James

4. Theodore

5. Lucas

6. Michael

7. Julian

8. Benjamin

9. Henry

10. Luca

In 2022, the three most popular female names in Rhode Island were Charlotte, Amelia, and Isabella, and the three most popular male names were Liam, Noah, and Owen.

The Health Department’s Center for Vital Records doesn’t finalize the prior year’s birth data until the end of February.

If you forget someone’s name in Rhode Island, a good guess would be Liam or Olivia. Here are the top boys’ and girls’ names over the past decade:

2012: Mason, Sophia

2013: Liam, Sophia

2014: Mason, Olivia

2015: Noah, Olivia

2016: Liam, Olivia

2017: Lucas, Charlotte

2018: Liam, Amelia

2019: Noah, Charlotte

2020: Liam, Olivia

2021: Liam, Olivia

So how do the Rhode Island names compare nationally? According to the most recent Social Security Administration, the most popular baby names in the United States in 2022 were:

Boys: Liam, Noah, Oliver, James, Elijah, William, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, Theodore.

Girls: Olivia, Emma, Charlotte, Amelia, Sophia, Isabella, Ava, Mia, Evelyn, Luna.

No word on how soon it will be before a nation of Swifties make Taylor and Travis the most popular baby names.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him @FitzProv.