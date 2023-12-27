From deadly licorice to swallowed toothpicks, MGH marks 100 years of medical mysteries

And then there was the patient who died from eating too much licorice.

For a 24-year-old woman, a different kind of abdominal pain, vomiting, and fever also landed her in the hospital. Doctors ruled out several possible sources of her illness before an investigation turned up an unlikely cause: anthrax from the animal hide on the bongo drum she used in her drumming circle.

An 18-year-old athlete ended up in the hospital with unexplained fevers and back and abdominal pain. His illness puzzled doctors — until they discovered he had accidentally swallowed a toothpick.

These are among the eye-opening, instructive, and occasionally bizarre reports of medical mysteries and their solutions that have appeared nearly every week in the New England Journal of Medicine, in a feature that started 100 years ago.

The “Case Records of the Massachusetts General Hospital,” studied by medical students and seasoned physicians alike, offer a window into the heart of medical practice: the reasoning process that leads to diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Mass. General marked the feature’s centennial by inviting Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky, the hospital’s former infectious diseases chief, to present the journal’s very first case, from October 1923. The case report, coming just a few years after an influenza pandemic had killed millions around the world, described a 24-year-old man who died from pneumonia after catching the flu. It was her first appearance at the hospital since she ended her two and a half tumultuous years as director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and Walensky received a standing ovation from her colleagues after presenting a historical look at influenza pandemics.

Today a person sick with influenza and bacterial pneumonia would benefit from rapid diagnosis, antibiotics to fight the pneumonia, and mechanical ventilation if no longer able to breathe, Walensky said in an interview.

But even so, thousands of people continue to die of pneumonia every year, including people as young as the man in the 1923 report. “If you spend enough time at Massachusetts General Hospital, you see those patients and they’re tragic,” she said.

In October 1923, the New England Journal of Medicine published the first in the weekly series "Case Records of the Massachusetts General Hospital," a feature that has educated and enthralled physicians and medical students for a century. Massachusetts General Hospital

In 100 years of tracking medical progress, many of the diseases featured haven’t changed, said Dr. Eric Rosenberg, who selects the cases to be submitted to the New England Journal and has edited the series for 18 years. “People are still dying of influenza and bacterial pneumonia. So from that perspective, nothing’s changed. But from the perspective of, how do we diagnose influenza? That’s changed remarkably. How do we treat influenza? That’s changed remarkably. The survival rate has changed substantially. Everything’s changed, but nothing’s changed.”

The cases originate in the conferences that doctors routinely hold at the hospital to learn from their most challenging patients. Each department offers a few such cases to be considered for presentation at a special “clinicopathological conference,” called a CPC, held in either an auditorium or the famed Ether Dome, where the first use of anesthesia during surgery occurred in 1846.

Rosenberg and his team choose the ones they think will be most interesting and instructive. At the CPC, a master clinician, who typically wasn’t involved in the care of the patient under discussion, analyzes the symptoms, treatments, and test results and proposes the most likely diagnosis. Then every specialist involved in the case, such as the radiologist and the pathologist, presents their findings. The discussion is written up and submitted to the journal.

In selecting cases, the editors do look for those that will elicit a “wow,” Rosenberg said. At the same time, he said, “We try not to pick it just for that ‘wow.’ There needs to be a way we can teach people about common things along the way.”

For example, in the case of the athlete who swallowed the toothpick, the doctors describe the detailed work-up they conducted and ask, What are common causes of this type of pain? The report then walks through every diagnosis considered, nearly a dozen possibilities from appendicitis to infectious colitis, describing why each was ruled out. Eventually, a colonoscopy found that the toothpick had pierced his intestine.

A swallowed toothpick is “a very unusual thing,” Rosenberg said, “but the way you get to the answer, you have to consider a lot of things that you see every day.”

The case reports are well read, typically getting more than 100,000 full text views online, said Dr. Darren B. Taichman, deputy editor and online editor of the New England Journal. “Every patient is a learning opportunity,” he said.

The stories occasionally get picked up in the media, and can yield warnings for the public. “Be careful not to swallow a toothpick” seems obvious. But licorice? The man who died from eating too much licorice was an extreme case; the 54-year-old had a poor diet, ate mostly candy, and had recently switched to consuming two to three bags of black licorice a day. But the case pointed to the hazards of glycyrrhizic acid, a plant extract found in licorice. If taken in large quantities, the substance can cause potassium levels to plummet, which in this case had prompted a cardiac arrest.

But some of the most notable cases, Taichman said, are those where something went wrong, and doctors want others to learn from their mistakes. In 2009, a surgeon Taichman described as highly accomplished and respected realized he’d done the wrong procedure. He had performed carpal tunnel surgery on the wrist of a woman who was supposed to get an operation on her finger. The surgeon “decided that what happened needed to be shared with others” so they could learn from his mistake, Taichman said. In this case record, the doctor described a cautionary tale of the stresses, mishaps, and miscommunications that led to the error.

In another case, published earlier this year, a teenager was stuck for six weeks in the emergency department during the pandemic, awaiting a psychiatric bed. While there, he overdosed on a prescribed medication. The boy survived, but his case illustrated the extraordinary crisis in access to mental health care for the young, as well as pinpointing how the overdose happened in a hospital setting: A staff member who had brought a bottle of his medication into the room was urgently called away, leaving the bottle of medicine behind. The hospital changed its medication dispensing policy so that staffers no longer bring the whole bottle into the room, just the pill to be taken that day.

In at least one case, the best minds at Mass. General couldn’t figure out what was wrong. A man had kidney failure, blood abnormalities, and a host of other symptoms, but doctors could not determine what caused them. After the case was published in 2010, a handful of medical groups from around the world came forward with some 30 similar cases that had puzzled them, and an entirely new syndrome was identified, called TEMPI syndrome. Within a year, a treatment was found.

“We also have incredible discussions in cases in which the diagnosis isn’t the challenge. It’s more of, how do you manage a patient,” said Rosenberg.

One of the most memorable occurred in 2017, when doctors at the Mass. General Hospital for Children cared for a pair of 22-month-old conjoined twins. The girls were joined at the lower torso, shared some internal organs, and had three legs. They also shared a circulatory system, and one relied on the other to circulate her blood; this twin was weakening. If not separated, they would both die. But if they were separated, the weaker twin would die.

The doctors confronted a troubling ethical question: Do they do nothing and let both girls die? Or do they perform a procedure that will kill one of them? After consultation with an ethics expert, the parents agreed to the surgery, and the surgical team agreed to do the procedure. Some members of the surgical team bowed out, saying they just couldn’t do it. The surgeons created a three-dimensional model of the children to practice on. They were able to separate the two, and, as expected, one child died. When they presented the case, the doctors brought in the surviving child, who was smiling and clapping, Rosenberg said.

“So, not a whodunit but a ‘how do you do it?’ kind of case,” he said.

“We are so privileged to take care of the patients that we do,” Rosenberg added, “and it’s our obligation and our responsibility to learn from them.”

Felice J. Freyer can be reached at felice.freyer@globe.com. Follow her @felicejfreyer.