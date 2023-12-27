Boston First Night hub moves to City Hall Plaza for this year’s New Year’s Eve events, Mayor Wu says

This year’s 13 hours of free festivities will include ice sculptures and musical performances on the plaza, located at Government Center, children’s programming inside of City Hall, comedy at the Improv Asylum, free carousel rides on the Greenway, an evening parade from the plaza to Boston Common, and two sets of fireworks: one over the Common at 6 p.m. and another over the Boston Harbor at midnight.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu Wednesday announced details of the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, including the move of the hub of this year’s First Night celebration from its normal spot at Copley Square, which is under renovation, to City Hall Plaza.

At a City Hall news conference Wednesday, officials emphasized the importance of public safety, encouraging would-be revelers not to drink alcohol in public, to avoid handling fireworks, and not to pilot drones in the areas of the public celebrations.

“Public safety begins with each one of us,” said Wu.

“This is a family-friendly event . . . and we want to keep it that way,” added Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox.

Law enforcement officials, including Cox and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority Police Chief Kenneth Green said there are no known local threats for the holiday.

“If you see something, say something,” said Green.

Wu encouraged those who were attending the celebration to use public transit; the T and the commuter rail will be free starting at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Patrick Ellis, a Boston fire marshal, said extra inspectors would be on duty ensuring there will be no overcrowding at private events at bars, restaurants, and other venues.

The full schedule for First Night activities can be found online.





















Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him @Danny__McDonald.