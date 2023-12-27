Driver charged in Hingham Apple store crash back in court after allegedly failing to charge his GPS monitoring bracelet again

Rein was in Plymouth County Superior Court in Plymouth Wednesday, and the judge ordered a court clinician to meet with Rein, according to Beth Stone, a spokesperson for Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz’s office. The case was scheduled to be taken up Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors have asked to revoke the bail of the man charged in last November’s fatal crash at the Hingham Apple Store after he allegedly failed to charge his GPS monitoring bracelet again last week, according to court records.

Back in April, Rein pleaded not guilty in Superior Court in Brockton to second-degree murder and other charges related to the crash that killed a man and seriously injured 22 other people. He posted $100,000 bail and was ordered to wear a GPS monitor as part of the conditions of his release.

On Dec. 23 a warrant was issued for his arrest after he allegedly “allowed his GPS battery to die” on Dec. 22 at approximately 9:48 p.m., “resulting in his whereabouts being unknown for multiple hours,” prosecutors wrote in an affidavit. During that time, Rein did not respond to phone calls from his case manager or to a wellness check conducted by the Hingham police at his apartment at approximately 11:53 p.m., prosecutors wrote.

“This is the second time the Commonwealth has moved to revoke the defendant’s bail for this same reason,” prosecutors wrote. “In September 2023, a warrant [was] issued for his arrest due to violation [of] his condition of GPS monitoring. The probation department alleges that the defendant failed to charge his GPS battery numerous times, resulting in his whereabouts being unknown on 9/23/23 from 10:46 p.m. to 9/24/23 at 12:53 a.m.; 9/24/23 from 4:38 a.m. to 4:47 a.m.; 9/24/23 from 6:30 a.m. to 11:37 a.m.; 9/24/23 from 12:32 p.m. to 12:44 p.m.; and 9/24/23 from 4:59 p.m. until shortly before he was arrested on the afternoon of 9/25/23.”

Prosecutors said Rein had allowed the GPS battery to die another time — on Sept. 15 from 8:41 a.m. until 10:39 a.m. — and in that instance Hingham police conducted a wellness check and advised him to charge the GPS. “The Commonwealth did not move to revoke bail as a result of that violation,” prosecutors wrote.

Rein was arrested last November after he allegedly drove his Toyota 4Runner into the Apple Store at Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. A construction worker at the store, Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died as a result of the crash.

At his arraignment in Superior Court in April, Assistant District Attorney David Cutshall said that Rein “told police that his right foot became stuck on the accelerator pedal and he stated that he was pressing the brake with his left foot but was unable to make the vehicle stop before the crash.”

But Cutshall said an inspection of the car “revealed no mechanical defects that could have contributed to this crash.”

“They were able to download the electronic information stored in the vehicle, and the event data recorder indicated that during the five seconds prior to the crash, accelerator pedal application rose to 100 percent, bringing the vehicle speed up to a maximum of 60 miles per hour,” Cutshall said.

Rein reportedly told police that he was looking for an eyeglasses store in the plaza when his foot became stuck on the accelerator.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.