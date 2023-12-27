The Independent Man’s guestbook will restore your faith in humanity

Luckily, I’ve got the perfect idea for you. Hop in the car and head to Providence to visit the State House and the Independent Man statue , which is on display until Jan. 8 before it will be transported for repair and restoration.

There’s no snow on the ground, so you can’t go sledding. It looks like a rainout for the rest of the week, so a ride on the new bike might have to wait. And the only good movie in the theaters is “Iron Claw,” but it’s rated “R.”

PROVIDENCE — It’s the middle of school vacation week, and let’s face it, you’re stumped for things to do with your kids.

It’s completely free, and quite a site to see. Plus, if you bring enough of your kid’s friends, you can play an epic game of hide-and-seek throughout the building.

But don’t just take my word for it. The guestbook that Governor Dan McKee’s office placed next to the statue is easily the most pleasant thing you’ll read all year.

Rhode Islanders can be a cynical bunch, but the pure joy that residents from every community in the state have gotten from taking a selfie with the statue will make you feel better about humanity. When my colleagues Brittany Bowker, Steph Macahdo, and I visited earlier this month, we didn’t see a single “JUST LIKE STUDIO 38!” comment at all.

Here’s a random sample of some of the comments we found in the guestbook from people across Rhode Island.

⚓ “Speechless.” – Woonsocket resident

⚓ “Amazing to see” – North Providence resident

⚓ “Touched his toe. Good luck.” Tiverton resident

⚓ “Glorious.” – West Warwick resident

⚓ “Beautiful.” – Newport resident

⚓ “Larger than life. In memory of my dad, who brought me in 1975.” – Cumberland

⚓ “Awesome.” – Cranston resident

⚓ “Remarkable.” – Smithfield resident

⚓ “Amazing + historic.” – Central Falls resident

⚓ “Inspiring.” – Providence resident

⚓ “When will I be able to see this from this perspective again?” – Pawtucket resident

