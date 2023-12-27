Man facing charges in connection with death of woman in Lunenburg

A man is facing criminal charges in connection with the death of a woman in Lunenburg on Tuesday, authorities said.

At around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday police were called to a trailer park complex on Massachusetts Avenue in Lunenburg. Police located the female victim and she was taken to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead, according to Julia Keane, a spokesperson for the Worcester County District Attorney’s office.

The male suspect was placed in custody and was due to be arraigned in Fitchburg District Court Wednesday morning, the district attorney’s office said in statement.